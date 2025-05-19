Microsoft Edge gets new tools for dev and regular users at Build 2025

Different tools will be available at different time

At Build 2025, Microsoft showed off several new features coming to Edge. Some are built for developers, while others are there for everyday users.

Copilot Chat in Edge for Business Gets Smarter with Task Automation and Summarization

Microsoft is bringing Copilot agents to Edge for Business in early June. Users can automate tasks like lead tracking and sales insights right in the side panel. Copilot Chat will also summarize long webpages and online Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files. It’s all about staying productive without switching tabs or breaking your flow.

PDF Translation Is Finally Coming to Edge for Business

Microsoft also announced at Build 2025 that Edge will soon translate PDF files—no more copying text line by line. It works in over 70 languages. This feature rolls out to everyone in June 2025. If you’re on Edge Canary, you can try it now.

New AI APIs Let Devs Use Microsoft’s Own Model

Developers can now use AI in web apps directly through Edge. It runs on-device, not in the cloud. These new APIs tap into Microsoft’s Phi-4-mini model. That means faster results and better privacy.

The set includes:

Prompt API – ask the model to respond

– ask the model to respond Writing Assistance APIs – generate, rewrite, or summarize text

They’re available now in Edge Canary and Edge Dev. A Translator API is also coming soon.

Edge for Business Gets Smart Site Blocking

One of the most interesting announcements has to be this. Schools and small businesses will get better content filtering in Edge. No extra software needed. Admins can choose which categories to block. Edge takes care of the rest.

This helps avoid the mess of broken keyword filters and saves IT teams from building long manual blocklists. The feature is free and currently in preview.