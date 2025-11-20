Microsoft tests Edge browser emulation on Windows devices such as Xbox and HoloLens

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Microsoft is testing the Edge browser for different Windows device types inside Edge Canary. A new experiment shows how the browser simulates how it would run on Windows SKUs such as Xbox, HoloLens, Team (Surface Hub), and Server. Each option applies a different interface layout.

In this context, SKU refers to the Windows device variant used for each hardware type. In Edge Canary, when the “Emulate Windows SKU” experiment is set to Xbox, Edge switches to a limited menu. It shows only basic options such as New tab, InPrivate window, Zoom, Favorites, History, Tab groups, Delete browsing data, Find on page, Settings and Help. Other controls do not appear.

Edge Canary with the “Xbox” Windows SKU selected. The browser menu shows only basic options such as New tab, InPrivate window, Favorites, and Settings. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

In the “Team (Surface Hub)” mode, the new tab page changes to a centred screen with a welcome message and a floating search box with a “Smart” dropdown. This layout is suited for shared or meeting environments. In HoloLens mode, Edge present a cleaner layout with a simple search bar and a Copilot Discover toggle.

Edge Canary with the “Team (Surface Hub)” Windows SKU selected. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

There is no evidence that Microsoft plans to change the Xbox or HoloLens version of Edge at this time. The experiment is available in Edge Canary and requires manual activation from the edge://flags page. It shows that Edge adapts its interface based on device type rather than only the operating system version.

Emulate Windows SKU” experiment shown in Edge Canary. Image Credit: Venkat| WindowsReport.

This experiment confirms that Microsoft is checking how Edge works across different Windows form factors. It is too early to know if any of these layouts will reach end users. It may instead help developers and Edge engineers validate how the browser reacts on non-desktop Windows devices

Available SKU options include Xbox, Holographic (HoloLens), Team (Surface Hub), and Server. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Apart from Xbox, HoloLens, and other Windows SKU emulation in Edge, the browser now syncs Tab Groups and Workspaces across devices in Canary.

Microsoft is also testing how it hides the “Allow extensions from other stores” toggle. It now lets you add trusted sites to an allowlist for website typo protection.