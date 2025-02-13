Microsoft Edge's new 'Live Capture' makes watching Live Content easier than PiP

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is testing a new feature in Edge Canary called “Live Capture” that could change how you interact with live content.

Live Capture is part of the existing screenshot tool in Edge. When you click on the Screenshot option from the toolbar, you’ll now see a new “Live” option alongside “Capture Area,” “Capture Screen Area,” and “Capture Full Page.”

New “Live” option in Screenshot toolbar Edge. Image Credit: WindowsReport.

Microsoft tests new Live Content Capture feature in Edge

When you select Live Capture, you can define a specific region of your screen, like a YouTube video or any dynamic element on a webpage. A “pop-out” button appears, letting you extract and display the content in a floating window on your desktop, on top of other applications. You can easily go back to the main Edge browser window by clicking the “Open” option in the live capture window.

Pop -out option for live capture video Edge. Image Credit: WindowsReport.

Unlike Picture-in-Picture (PiP), which only works with video content, Live Capture extends to any type of content—images, text, and videos. PiP keeps the video player on top while the rest of the browser is visible, but Live Capture isolates your selected region and puts it in its own floating window.

The feature can be useful when watching a live video stream while working on other tasks like monitoring stock tickers or live chats. It is also especially handy for live events where updated content is important

To experience it yourself, make sure you have the latest Edge Canary build installed and look for the “Live” option in the Screenshot toolbar.

Recently, Microsoft started promoting Edge Extensions over the Chrome Web Store and created a guide on reasons why you shouldn’t uninstall Edge. Microsoft later pulled the guide.

Addiitonally, Microsoft is testing a new design for Edge add-ons Store and reflow for PDF contents to make it easier to read on mobile in Edge on Android.