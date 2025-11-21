Microsoft Expands Cross-Device Resume to More Android Phones & Apps With KB5070307

The update also expands Xbox Full Screen Experience to more Windows 11 devices

Cross Device Resume Spotify Demo Build 2025
With Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7271 (KB5070307), Microsoft has expanded new cross-device app resume for more Android users. After enabling Spotify track resuming earlier, now the company is allowing vivo Android phone users to continue their browsing activity from vivo Browser on theur phone, onto their default browser on your PC.

In addition, users on Honor, Huawei, Oppo, Samsung, and Vivo devices can now resume M365 Copilot app files from their phone to their PC.

Online Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files will open in their respective desktop apps when installed. If not, they will launch in the default browser. Do note that offline files stored locally on the phone aren’t supported yet.

Not to forget, Microsoft has also kicked off early testing and improvement of the Click-to-Do top bar with the KB5070307 update. For the uninitiated, the top bar is basically a lightweight command bar that speeds up common actions. Let’s not forget that the same update has also introduced point-in-time restore option, Fluid Dictation in Voice Typing, and expanded Xbox Full Screen Experience to more Windows 11 devices.

