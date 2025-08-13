Microsoft Introduces Paid Extended Support for Azure Database for MySQL

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Are you worried about missing out on running workloads on older versions of MySQL after the community ends official support? Well, there’s finally some good news for you. Microsoft today announced a new Extended Support program for Azure Database for MySQL.

The company says that the new program will help customers facing application dependencies or upgrade constraints maintain stability and security without rushing migrations.

Originally, MySQL 5.7 support on Azure was set to end in September 2025, in line with its community end-of-life (EOL). However, customer feedback reportedly showed that many organizations still rely on the version for compatibility reasons. Worth noting that MySQL 8.0 will face a similar situation when it reaches its own EOL in 2026.

What the “Extended Support” program includes

Customers enrolled in the Extended Support will continue to get:

SLA-backed availability to ensure uptime guarantees

Security updates for critical vulnerabilities

Technical support from Azure engineers

Automatic enrollment into Extended Support once a version reaches EOL

Grace period of one month before billing begins

Pay-as-you-go pricing billed per vCore per hour

Automatic exit once upgraded to a supported version

Here’s the support timeline for MySQL 5.7 and 8.0

MySQL Version Community Retirement Azure Standard Support End Extended Support Start Extended Support End 5.7 Oct 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2026 Apr 1, 2026 Mar 31, 2029 8.0 Apr 30, 2026 May 31, 2026 Jun 1, 2026 Mar 31, 2029

What are the alternative upgrade options

If you are not willing to enroll in the Extended Support program, Microsoft recommends the following in-place upgrade options:

In-place upgrades via Azure portal, CLI, or ARM templates

Replica-based validation to test upgrades before production

PITR-based validation to restore from backups and verify stability

Microsoft has also advised users to follow best practices, which include backing up data, reviewing release notes, and monitoring application performance closely after upgrading. As far as pricing of the Extended Support is concerned, Microsoft noted that it will be revealed in Q3 2025 via the Azure pricing calculator.