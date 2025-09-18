Microsoft is readying "Windows AI Labs" for early access to AI features in Windows 11

It's not clear what kind of AI features Microsoft plans to test under the program

Microsoft is going all out on AI, and it’s visible in updates pushed to Insiders through new builds. Speaking of app updates, Microsoft yesterday pushed much-needed updates for Paint, Snipping Tool, and Notepad in the Canary and Dev channels. Now, it seems the company is also readying a new program called Windows AI Labs.

First spotted by Windows Latest, this new program looks to be designed to allow early testers to try out experimental AI features in Windows 11 apps. The feature has reportedly appeared quietly for some users today inside Microsoft Paint.

Well, the program hasn’t popped up in our system yet, but the report we linked above hints at a new “Try experimental AI features” prompt in Paint’s Settings panel. While the option shows up for some testers, the backend isn’t yet live. In other words, if you click on the “Sign up” button seen below, it currently leads nowhere.

Worth noting that Microsoft isn’t forcing you to join the Windows AI Labs either. That’s because the sign-up pop-up also features a “Not interested” button, which hints at the opt-in nature of the program. The agreement linked to the sign-up pop-up details the Windows AI Labs program for Paint. It reads:

The Windows AI Labs program for Microsoft Paint is designed to provide Microsoft and selected Participants with an opportunity to engage in ongoing evaluation of pre-release versions of Microsoft Paint features, capabilities, and services.

For now, it’s unclear what type of AI features Microsoft wants to test under the Windows AI Labs program. That’s not all; there’s no clarity on whether the company will prefer testers with Copilot+PCs signed up for this program.