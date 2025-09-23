Microsoft Launches Azure Maps Geocode Autocomplete API in Public Preview

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has launched the public preview of the Azure Maps Geocode Autocomplete API. The company says that it’s a powerful new tool that unlocks the location intelligence across modern apps.

Per the announcement, the new API is handy for scenarios where users type addresses or landmarks into a search bar. the service offers real-time, structured suggestions to make location entry seamless. These istore locators to rideshare platforms, delivery apps, and real estate search tools,

Why Autocomplete is important for modern apps

Autocomplete is a core feature that improves efficiency and user experience. The Geocode Autocomplete API builds on the legacy of Bing Maps Autosuggest. And it offers ranking by popularity, proximity, and custom bounding boxes. As a developer, you can always filter results by country, region, or entity type. That’s not all; multilingual support ensures global usability too.

Furthermore, to ensure that apps have real-time and accurate location data, the API will return a structured output of both Place and Address entities (landmarks, administrative regions, areas of interest, roads, and points of interest).

How developers can use the New API

Developers can obtain structured suggestions from very little inputs; in some cases, a minimal number of parameters may only be an Azure Maps subscription key, query string, and optionally the user’s coordinates. For example, when “New Yo” is entered, results returned can be “New York City”, or “New York State” etc.; this structured output can then be consumed by the mapping or dispatch systems.

Likewise, “One Micro” can generate a complete address with postal codes and deliverable addresses, which is even better for ridesharing, delivery, or store locator applications. This new autocomplete service can also be used with geocode services to create interactive maps and intelligent location-based applications.

Billing will likewise follow a similar model, where every 10 autocomplete requests is considered one billable transaction and resulting usage remains predictable, while staying linear to existing Azure Maps Search service.

Moreover, if you are a developer wanting to build more intelligent location services, you can begin using the API today and find new ways of engaging with the physical world across logistics, retail, and enterprise use cases.