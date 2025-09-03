Microsoft Launches New "Breaker" Series Xbox Wireless Controllers

Three striking designs debut together for the first time

Microsoft has officially unveiled the Xbox Wireless Controller Breaker Series, a special edition lineup featuring three bold designs: Ice Breaker, Storm Breaker, and Heart Breaker.

For the first time, Microsoft has released three unique special edition Xbox controllers simultaneously, giving players more ways to match their setups and personalities.

The Ice Breaker edition brings in a frosted, crystal-like look in shades of glacier blue, complemented by translucent finishes and textured grips. On the other hand, Storm Breaker adds a refined, classic look with black, white, and grey tones accented by subtle silver foliage and a metallic d-pad.

Image: Microsoft Image: Microsoft

Heart Breaker, meanwhile, is bold and vibrant, mixing pinks, purples, and strokes of blue under a translucent top case that gives it extra depth.

Image: Microsoft

Worth noting that all three controllers support Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Android, and iOS through wireless or Bluetooth connectivity. Players can also take customization further in the Xbox Accessories App, with options to remap buttons, adjust triggers, and fine-tune vibrations.

Microsoft further notes that all three controllers in the Breaker Series are available today for pre-order in select Xbox markets worldwide for $79.99 USD MSRP, with the official release set for September 9. If you want to buy any of them, head to Xbox.com or your local retailer. For more information, you can visit the Microsoft Store as well.