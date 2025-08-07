Microsoft opens Copilot Chat to students aged 13 and up

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has announced the general rollout of Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat for students aged 13 and older. The tool is designed to support learning while keeping school administrators in control and student data protected.

Copilot Chat is a stripped-down version of the full Microsoft 365 Copilot experience. It doesn’t access private organizational content like emails or internal documents. Instead, it uses public data and limited student inputs to help with research, writing, and general questions, making it ideal for K-12 classrooms looking for a safe AI assistant.

To activate the tool for students, IT admins will need to make a few backend adjustments. Most importantly, they must tag student accounts with the correct age group in Microsoft Entra ID. Accounts marked as “NotAdult” will gain access to Copilot Chat.

Microsoft notes this setup helps maintain compliance with privacy regulations like FERPA and COPPA. Admins can also customize how Copilot Chat behaves using the Microsoft 365 admin center.

From enabling or disabling access for specific groups to managing AI agents and enforcing usage policies, the controls are built to be flexible and secure. Behind the scenes, Microsoft promises the same enterprise-level security found across its ecosystem.

Well, that includes encrypted data, access controls, and protections against malicious prompts. While Copilot doesn’t alter permissions, it can surface content students already have access to. This is why admins are encouraged to regularly audit sharing settings using tools like Microsoft Purview.