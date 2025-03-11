Microsoft Publisher is going away, but here's how you can get ready for that

Microsoft has announced that Microsoft Publisher—its long-standing desktop publishing software—will no longer be supported after October 1, 2026. Publisher will be removed from Microsoft 365 subscriptions, and existing standalone versions will no longer receive updates or support. This means Microsoft 365 users can no longer open or edit Publisher files using the app.

This isn’t new, as we already reported earlier that Publisher will not be around for much longer. But now Microsoft just doubled down with guidance and support on preparing for the end of the app and possibly the next steps in a dedicated support document.

Here’s what you need to do before the support ends

To ensure continued access to your Publisher files (.pub), Microsoft recommends converting them to alternative formats before the support deadline:

Save as PDF – Best for finalized documents that don’t need further editing while keeping their original design intact.

Save as Word (DOCX) —This option is ideal for documents that may require future edits. It allows text changes and basic layout adjustments.

This is how to convert Publisher files

Open your Publisher file. Go to File > Save As. Choose the format you need (PDF or DOCX) and save it to your preferred location.

If you have many Publisher files to convert, Microsoft suggests using macros to automate and simplify the process.

What alternatives can I use?

Microsoft suggests using other apps from its suite to replace Publisher for different publishing needs:

Word – Great for creating flyers, brochures, and ads , with strong text formatting and basic design tools.

– Great for creating , with strong text formatting and basic design tools. PowerPoint – Useful for visually rich presentations and marketing materials , offering flexible layout options.

– Useful for , offering flexible layout options. Designer – A tool for professional-quality designs across various media formats.

Together, these apps cover most of Publisher’s features, helping users continue their publishing tasks without major disruptions. If you’re uncomfortable with Microsoft’s suite of apps, you can look at the best alternatives you can use right now.

Can I still use Publisher after 2026?

If you have a standalone version of Microsoft Publisher, you can continue using it beyond October 2026. However, remember that these versions won’t receive updates or technical support, which could lead to compatibility and security risks over time.

Why is Microsoft discontinuing Publisher?

Microsoft’s decision to phase out Publisher is based on the fact that many of its features are already available in other Microsoft apps. The goal is to simplify and enhance the user experience across its entire suite of productivity tools.

To avoid last-minute disruptions, users are encouraged to transition to recommended alternatives well before the deadline for a smooth, hassle-free shift.