The new Builds have been released under similar KB update from last week

Microsoft has rolled out new cumulative updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10, bringing important fixes and improvements for users in the Release Preview Channel. These updates focus on enchancing stability, address bugs, and improve overall system performance.

For Windows 11, version 23H2, Build 22631.5984 (KB5065790) resolves multiple issues. The update fixes authentication problems that caused the sign-in screen to stop responding after entering a SIM PIN during mobile broadband sign-in. Profiles for select mobile operators have also been updated via the Country and Operator Settings Asset (COSA). Last week, the same KB build was pushed with Build 22631.5982.

The update also fixes display issues during Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) sessions with multiple monitors are addressed, preventing unexpected shutdowns when disconnecting from docking stations. Input problems in the Chinese Input Method Editor (IME) have been fixed, including instances where characters appeared as empty boxes in apps like Connection Manager Administration Kit. Printer queue crashes for shared printers and the missing description in the McpManagement service are also fixed.

For Windows 10, version 22H2, Build 19045.6390 (KB5066198) brings minor general improvements and fixes that enhance device stability and reliability. Though smaller in scale, this update continues Microsoft’s efforts to refine the Windows 10 experience for insiders. For tge uninitiated, Mocrosoft rolled out similar update last week with same KB number, but with Build 19045.6388.

Both updates are now available for users in the Release Preview Channel. Microsoft urges users to install these updates and enjoy improvements and smoother performance on Windows 11 and Windows 10 PCs.