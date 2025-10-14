Microsoft Says Defender Keeps Windows 10 Protected Despite End of Support

As of today (October 14, 2025), Microsoft has officially ended support for Windows 10. Devices running the OS will no longer receive security updates, bug fixes, or technical support from Microsoft as of tomorrow. However, Microsoft Defender will continue providing antivirus and threat detection to help defend against malware and other cyber threats.

For users without Defender, Microsoft will still provide security intelligence updates through October 2028. These updates help maintain basic protection, but Microsoft warns that legacy systems are inherently less secure.

That said, Microsoft Defender alone cannot fully replace the security benefits of newer Windows versions with advanced features and ongoing support. Therefore, Microsoft recommends upgrading to Windows 11 for PCs eligible to do so.

The latest OS brings improved security, ongoing updates, and better performance. For users who cannot upgrade immediately, Microsoft provides an Extended Security Update (ESU) program. Enterprises can purchase ESU for up to three years or access it at no extra cost via Windows 365 subscriptions. Certain cloud and virtual environments also receive ESU automatically.

Consumer users have the option to enroll in a one-year ESU plan, which includes free enrollment in the EEA. While Defender provides a vital safety net, upgrading to Windows 11 remains the most reliable way to ensure full protection and compliance. Windows 10 devices can still run, but the risk of cyber threats will continue to grow over time.