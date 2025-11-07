Microsoft Starts Testing Windows 11 26H1 With Canary Build 28000

We’ve been reporting on Windows 11 version 26H1 for some time, and its official debut is finally here. Earlier this week, references to the version surfaced in the code. Now, Microsoft has officially started testing it with the release of Insider Preview Build 28000 in the Canary Channel.

This build doesn’t bring new features for the general 25H2 release. Microsoft says that 26H1 focuses on platform-level improvements, including support for specific silicon (possibly Snapdragon X2 chips).

The company further adds that Windows 11 continues its annual feature update schedule, with major features still landing in the second half of the year.

Speaking of changes, this build also comes with bunch of fixes. For example, Microsoft has fixed Live captions, which caused crashes for some Insiders in previous flights. Additionally, the login credentials window for Outlook is now accessible as expected.

That said, the company also detailed a few known issues in this build. Insiders using the new Start menu may notice it jumping to the top unexpectedly. Some users have also reported problems with sleep and shutdown functions after recent Canary builds.

Microsoft is investigating these issues and plans to address them in upcoming updates