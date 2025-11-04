Windows 11 Version 26H1 Quietly Makes Its First Appearance

A hidden reference hints at an early 2026 release for ARM devices

News
Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
News
Reading time icon 1 min. read
Calendar icon EEST
Windows 11 26H1

Microsoft is preparing for Windows 11 version 26H1 build, and what appears to be the confirmation, has come from a rather unexpected place.

As reported by Deskmodder, a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) released for KB5066791 to fix falsely popped up EoS alerts for Windows 10 devices, has code refrences that reads:

“SUPPORTED_Windows_11_0_26H1_Only” Windows 11, version 26H1″

Image credit: Deskmodder.de

This is the first instance of an internal build labeled Windows 11, version 26H1, possibly confirming earlier rumors that Microsoft intends to slot in an additional release before the main 26H2 update, expected in fall 2026.

Codenamed Bromine, the 26H1 update is reportedly designed for upcoming Snapdragon X2 Elite devices. That was first reported by popular Windows enthusiast, PhantomOfEarth, on their YouTube post. It’s expected to debut in early 2026, primarily for new ARM-based PCs.

For everyone else, Microsoft still plans to release the regular 26H2 update later in 2026. This will allow the company to release early AI features on next-gen hardware while maintaining the wider yearly upgrade schedule.

via: Neowin

More about the topics: Windows 11, windows 11 26H1, Windows 11 26h2, windows on arm, Windows Update

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages