Windows 11 Version 26H1 Quietly Makes Its First Appearance

Microsoft is preparing for Windows 11 version 26H1 build, and what appears to be the confirmation, has come from a rather unexpected place.

As reported by Deskmodder, a Known Issue Rollback (KIR) released for KB5066791 to fix falsely popped up EoS alerts for Windows 10 devices, has code refrences that reads:

“SUPPORTED_Windows_11_0_26H1_Only” Windows 11, version 26H1″

Image credit: Deskmodder.de

This is the first instance of an internal build labeled Windows 11, version 26H1, possibly confirming earlier rumors that Microsoft intends to slot in an additional release before the main 26H2 update, expected in fall 2026.

Codenamed Bromine, the 26H1 update is reportedly designed for upcoming Snapdragon X2 Elite devices. That was first reported by popular Windows enthusiast, PhantomOfEarth, on their YouTube post. It’s expected to debut in early 2026, primarily for new ARM-based PCs.

For everyone else, Microsoft still plans to release the regular 26H2 update later in 2026. This will allow the company to release early AI features on next-gen hardware while maintaining the wider yearly upgrade schedule.

via: Neowin