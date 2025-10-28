Microsoft Could Release Windows 11 26H1 for Snapdragon X2 Elite Devices in Early 2026

The version 26H2 could release for everyone else later next year

Microsoft could once again take a split rollout approach for its next major Windows 11 update, similar to what it did with the 24H2 release earlier this year. That’s according to popular Windows tipster PhantomOfEarth.

Per the tipster’s YouTube post, the company is preparing Windows 11 version 26H1, and it will debut exclusively on Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered Arm PCs in early 2026 (via Neowin). This limited rollout would follow the same approach as the 24H2 update, which first shipped on Copilot+ PCs before reaching general availability months later.

Here’s what the tipster has said:

With it looking like a Windows 11 version 26H1 is about to happen for Snapdragon X2 Elite launch ONLY (this will NOT be releasing to existing PCs, that’ll be 26H2), this is a heads up to confirm that yes, I will be doing a video on the special 26H1 release early next year to cover what’s new (including non-AI stuff, yes there is some) for those getting an X2 Elite device or those purely curious. Not to forget, Microsoft has yet to officially confirm its 2026 update roadmap for Windows 11. However, it’s clear the company is continuing to treat Arm-based PCs as test beds for early Windows features.

Replying to one of the comments on the post mentioned above, the tipster adds:

Sadly, that’s just how things are looking; a potential 26H1 would be purely to provide Snapdragon X2 Elite hardware with a Windows platform that supports it; it’s only a stopgap and not meant to be a full update. But as a result, changes made between 24H2 and now that didn’t get backported are being rolled into 26H1 and will make their first public appearance on that release, which will only be for X2. The features themselves will all be in 26H2, AI and non-AI, for existing PCs, and you won’t need a Snapdragon at that point

From what’s been said, 26H1 doesn’t appear to be a feature-heavy update, and the version 26H1 appears to be a stopgap build.