Microsoft Store Will Soon Let You Uninstall Apps Directly From the Library

Microsoft is pushing AI into all parts of Windows, attracting massive criticism from the community. But the company is also making some minor quality-of-life improvements

For example, Microsoft is now testing a small but useful improvement to the Microsoft Store on Windows 11. Here we’re talking about the ability to uninstall Store-managed apps directly from the Store’s library page.

The feature is rolling out to Windows Insiders using the Microsoft Store version 22510.1401.x.x and higher. Previously, when you clicked the three-dot menu next to an app in the Store library didn’t offer an uninstall option. This made users rely on the Settings app or other methods.

Image: Microsoft

Well, the latest update adds a native uninstall button for any app managed through the Microsoft Store, making it easier to remove apps without leaving the Store interface. Microsoft briefly mentioned the change in a recent blog post, which mainly focused on expanding the Xbox full-screen experience to more Windows devices.

The uninstall option appeared almost as a side note, but as mentioned earlier, it’s a meaningful quality-of-life improvement for Windows users. Not to forget, Microsoft also removed its $19 developer registration fee earlier this year.

With this update, uninstalling apps becomes more consistent across the OS, and Store-managed apps now behave more like traditional desktop software in terms of control and management.