Microsoft Warns Windows 11 23H2 Users to Upgrade Before Support Ends in November

Users are urged to upgrade to version 24H2 or 25H2

Microsoft is once again reminding Windows 11 users that support for version 23H2 (Home and Pro) will officially end next month. Starting November 11, 2025, these editions will no longer receive monthly security or preview updates, leaving devices exposed to future vulnerabilities.

Microsoft confirmed the change on its Windows release health dashboard, emphasizing that Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise editions will remain supported until November 2026.

“After this date, devices running these editions will no longer receive monthly updates containing protections from the latest security threats,” Microsoft noted. For users still on 23H2, Microsoft recommends upgrading to Windows 11 24H2, also known as the Windows 11 2024 Update.

The company previously issued similar reminders in August and September, but the latest reminder serves as a final warning for users still running older builds.

The aforementioned version became widely available in October 2024 and continues to receive regular updates. PCs running 22H2 or 23H2 Home and Pro will receive the 24H2 update automatically unless manually deferred.

Microsoft also reminded users that Windows 11 25H2, released in September 2025, is now available to eligible 24H2 devices through the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” setting.

