Microsoft’s AI dominance could be at a crossroads as OpenAI explores other cloud services

Microsoft’s close partnership with OpenAI has been a significant factor behind the tech giant’s rapid growth in AI and cloud computing. However, as OpenAI expands to other cloud providers, such as Google, Oracle, and CoreWeave, investors are beginning to question whether that edge is at risk.

OpenAI has expanded its infrastructure plans with Oracle, including a huge 4.5 gigawatts of data center capacity. That’s not all; it recently added Google Cloud to its list of compute partners.

While Azure still benefits from deep integration with OpenAI’s models, the exclusivity that once defined the partnership appears to be softening. And this change appears to be coming at a delicate time.

Microsoft and OpenAI are reportedly renegotiating their agreement, just as OpenAI eyes a restructuring to become a for-profit organization. That change is key to securing a $40 billion funding round led by SoftBank, but it can’t happen without Microsoft’s sign-off.

Despite the uncertainty, analysts believe Microsoft is still in a strong negotiating position. Its leadership in AI and continued demand for Azure, even beyond AI workloads, have kept investor confidence steady.