How to Breed Horses in Minecraft (Step-by-Step Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Learn how to breed horses in Minecraft using simple steps. This guide shows you how to pair horses, what food you need, and how to improve their traits.

How to Breed Horses in Minecraft?

1. Gather Two Horses

Before you can breed, you need to find and tame two horses.

Find at least two adult horses in plains or savanna biomes.

Tame them by riding until hearts appear above their heads.

If you are just starting out, check this beginner’s guide on how to play Minecraft.

2. Get Golden Apples or Golden Carrots

To trigger breeding, you must feed the horses special food.

Craft a golden apple with 1 apple and 8 gold ingots.

Craft a golden carrot with 1 carrot and 8 gold nuggets. Locate golden apples in dungeons, mineshafts, or bastions if crafting is not possible.

For more advanced crafting ideas, see this guide on how to make a map in Minecraft.

3. Feed the Horses

Once you have the food, it’s time to make the horses breed.

Approach each tamed horse. Feed one golden apple or one golden carrot to each. Wait until both enter “love mode” and hearts appear.

4. Wait for the Foal

After feeding, a foal will appear nearby.

A foal will spawn nearby after breeding. Traits like speed, health, and jump height are partly inherited from parents. Random variation influences stats, so repeat breeding for better outcomes.

After raising your first foal, you might also want to customize your own look in the game. Here’s a guide on how to change your Minecraft skin so your character feels as unique as your horses.

5. Speed Up Growth

Foals take a while to grow, but you can shorten the process.

Foals take about 20 minutes to become adults. Feed them apples, hay bales, sugar, or wheat to reduce growth time. Keep them near their parents for easier feeding and bonding.

Why Breed Horses in Minecraft?

Faster horses help you travel quickly across large maps.

Stronger horses can take more damage in battles.

High-jumping horses allow you to clear fences and obstacles easily.

Exploring becomes even smoother when you combine fast horses with good world planning. Learn how to see chunks in Minecraft to manage farms, builds, and exploration more effectively.

FAQs

What do I need to breed horses in Minecraft? You need two tamed adult horses and either golden apples or golden carrots. Can I breed a horse with a donkey? Yes. Breeding a horse with a donkey produces a mule, which cannot breed further. Do traits always pass to the foal? Not always. The foal inherits a mix of traits from both parents plus some randomness. How do I tame a horse before breeding? Keep riding it until it stops throwing you off and hearts appear.

Conclusion

To breed horses in Minecraft, tame two adults, feed them golden apples or golden carrots, and wait for the foal. Breeding lets you create faster and stronger horses, improving your survival and exploration. If you enjoy expanding your world with creatures, you may also like this How to Train Your Dragon mod for Minecraft.