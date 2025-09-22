How to Change Your Minecraft Skin on PC, Web, and Mobile

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Want to refresh your Minecraft character with a new look? This guide will show you how to change your skin step by step using the Minecraft Launcher, the official website, or the mobile app.

How to Change Skin in Minecraft?

1. Change Skin Using Minecraft Launcher

The Launcher is the easiest way to update your character’s appearance.

Open the Minecraft Launcher on your PC or Mac. Select Skins from the top menu.

Click New Skin to add a new one. Upload the skin file in PNG format from your device. Choose classic or slim model, then click Save & Use.

If you are new to the game, check this beginner’s guide on how to play Minecraft.

2. Change Skin on Minecraft.net

For Java Edition players, skins can also be uploaded online.

Visit Minecraft.net and sign in with your account. Open your Profile from the top-right menu. Scroll to the skin section and select Choose File. Upload the PNG skin file from your computer. Press Save to apply changes.

While you are at it, here’s how to make a map in Minecraft to track your surroundings.

3. Change Skin on Mobile (Bedrock Edition)

Mobile players can easily switch skins in a few taps.

Launch the Minecraft app on your phone or tablet. Tap the hanger icon in the main menu. Browse free skins or go to Owned for custom uploads.

Select your new skin file. Confirm and apply the skin to your character.

If you enjoy customizing your world, you might also want to breed horses in Minecraft and build your own stables.

Why Change Your Minecraft Skin?

Custom skins make your character unique and let you express creativity. You can match with friends, roleplay in servers, or simply refresh your style whenever you want.

Personalizing your character is just one way to enhance your world. Learn how to see chunks in Minecraft to improve building layouts, farm efficiency, and overall gameplay.

Ready to customize beyond skins? Follow our guide on how to install Minecraft mods to add new items, features, and gameplay.

For another fun project in the game, check out our guide on how to make mud in Minecraft and discover creative ways to use it in your builds.

FAQs

How do I make my own Minecraft skin? You can create skins with online editors like Skindex or NovaSkin and then download them. Do skins work in both Java and Bedrock editions? Yes, but you must upload them separately for each edition. Are skins free in Minecraft? Yes, uploading custom skins is free. Some Marketplace skins require Minecoins. Why is my new skin not showing up in the game? This usually happens due to internet issues or syncing delays. Restarting the game often fixes it.

Conclusion

This guide showed you how to change skin in Minecraft on PC, mobile, and the official website. A few quick steps are all it takes to give your character a fresh appearance and make your gameplay more personal and fun.