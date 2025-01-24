Extreme Performance Not Working in MSI Dragon Center: 5 Fixes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

In the past, I have seen countless reports of MSI Dragon Center’s Extreme Performance mode not working. This usually happens due to missing permissions, a bug in the app, misconfigured settings, an improper installation, and when required the services are not running.

Before you proceed to the solutions, restart the PC, install all pending Windows and MSI Dragon Center updates, and disable any other third-party security or performance optimization software.

What can I do when Extreme Performance is not working in MSI Dragon Center?

1. Run MSI Dragon Center as an administrator

Right-click on the MSI Dragon Center launcher (.exe file), and select Properties. Go to the Compatibility tab, and tick the checkbox for Run this program as an administrator. Click Apply and OK to save the changes. Relaunch MSI Dragon Center and check for improvements.

2. Run the MSI Central Service

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Services in the text field, and click on the relevant result. Scroll down, right-click on the MSI Central Service, and select Properties. Select Automatic from the Startup type dropdown menu, and click on Start under Service status. Click Apply and OK to save the changes, then reboot the PC and check for improvements. If the issue persists, similarly enable other services related to MSI Dragon Center.

MSI Dragon Center runs a wide of array of services on the PC for its effective functioning, and if any is misconfigured or stopped manually, you may find Extreme Performance not working. To fix this, enable all critical MSI Dragon Center services in the Services console.

3. Set the PC to high performance

Press Windows + S to open Search, type Control Panel in the text field, and click on the relevant result. Click on System and Security. Click on Change battery settings under Power Options. Select the High performance entry here. It might be under the additional plans section. Now, restart the PC and verify whether Extreme Performance starts working in MSI Dragon Center.

If your PC’s current power plan is set to power saver, Extreme Performance settings from MSI Dragon Center may not apply.

4. Reinstall MSI Dragon Center

Press Windows + R to open Run, type appwiz.cpl in the text field, and hit Enter . Select MSI Dragon Center from the list of apps, and click Uninstall. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process, and then restart the PC. Now, go to the official website and download MSI Dragon Center all over again.

Most issues with MSI Dragon Center can be fixed by reinstalling the software, if a few files were missed or corrupted during the previous installation. In case a quick removal doesn’t work, use a top-rated software uninstaller to delete any leftover files that might be conflicting with Windows.

When nothing else works, the last option is to contact MSI support. They will help you identify what’s behind Extreme Performance mode not working in MSI Dragon Center on your PC and share a resolution. Or if there is a bug in the installed software version, they shall share a timeline for the patch deployment.

Remember, MSI Dragon Cente is known to throw problems like these. With each update, users report broken functionalities. Some face installation issues, while others find the Gaming Mode not working. I recommend you switch to a more reliable alternative, if possible, or use the built-in customizations in Windows!

For any queries or to share more fixes with our readers, drop a comment below.