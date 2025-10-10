How to Add an Extra Member on Netflix Step by Step

How to

Reading time icon 3 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Netflix how to add extra member

You can share Netflix with someone outside your household using the extra member feature. It adds a separate login and profile for a small fee while keeping your own settings intact.

Table of contents

How to Add an Extra Member on Netflix?

1. Check if You’re Eligible

  1. Sign in to your Netflix account.
  2. Open Account from the profile menu.
  3. Look under Plan Details for Standard or Premium.
  4. Upgrade from Basic if needed to enable extra members.

If you aren’t happy with the service, you can easily end your membership. Learn how to cancel your Netflix subscription in our dedicated guide.

2. Add an Extra Member

  1. Stay on the Account page.
  2. Scroll to Extra Members and select Buy an extra member slot.
  3. Enter the invitee’s email address.
  4. Confirm the extra monthly charge shown for your country.
  5. Click Send Invitation.

3. Set Up the Extra Member Account

  1. The invitee opens the email and clicks Accept Invitation.
  2. They sign in or create credentials different from the owner’s.
  3. They choose a profile name and language preferences.
  4. They start watching with their own login linked to your plan.

Want to watch your favorite content offline? No problem, our guide on how to download Netflix movies and episodes has you covered.

4. Manage or Remove an Extra Member

  1. Sign in to Netflix.
  2. Go to Account > Extra Members.
  3. Select Manage Extra Members.
  4. Choose Remove Member and confirm.

Why Use the Extra Member Feature

  • Keep your account secure while sharing access.
  • Each person gets a separate login, profile, and history.
  • Stop sharing anytime without affecting your settings.

FAQs

How much does an extra member cost on Netflix?

Pricing varies by region and is often around $7.99 per month per extra member.

Can extra members watch on multiple devices?

An extra member can stream on one device at a time.

Can I add more than one extra member?

Standard allows one extra member. Premium allows two.

Can extra members download shows?

Yes. They can download for offline viewing on one device linked to their login.

Conclusion

Adding an extra member is a quick way to share Netflix securely. Confirm your plan supports it, send an invitation, then manage or remove access as needed. If you are updating account details, see how to change your Netflix email address.

More about the topics: Netflix

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages