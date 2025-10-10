How to Add an Extra Member on Netflix Step by Step

You can share Netflix with someone outside your household using the extra member feature. It adds a separate login and profile for a small fee while keeping your own settings intact.

How to Add an Extra Member on Netflix?

1. Check if You’re Eligible

Sign in to your Netflix account. Open Account from the profile menu.

Look under Plan Details for Standard or Premium.

Upgrade from Basic if needed to enable extra members.

2. Add an Extra Member

Stay on the Account page. Scroll to Extra Members and select Buy an extra member slot.

Enter the invitee’s email address. Confirm the extra monthly charge shown for your country. Click Send Invitation.

3. Set Up the Extra Member Account

The invitee opens the email and clicks Accept Invitation. They sign in or create credentials different from the owner’s. They choose a profile name and language preferences. They start watching with their own login linked to your plan.

4. Manage or Remove an Extra Member

Sign in to Netflix. Go to Account > Extra Members.

Select Manage Extra Members.

Choose Remove Member and confirm.

Why Use the Extra Member Feature

Keep your account secure while sharing access.

Each person gets a separate login, profile, and history.

Stop sharing anytime without affecting your settings.

FAQs

How much does an extra member cost on Netflix? Pricing varies by region and is often around $7.99 per month per extra member. Can extra members watch on multiple devices? An extra member can stream on one device at a time. Can I add more than one extra member? Standard allows one extra member. Premium allows two. Can extra members download shows? Yes. They can download for offline viewing on one device linked to their login.

Adding an extra member is a quick way to share Netflix securely. Confirm your plan supports it, send an invitation, then manage or remove access as needed. If you are updating account details, see how to change your Netflix email address.