How to Add an Extra Member on Netflix Step by Step
You can share Netflix with someone outside your household using the extra member feature. It adds a separate login and profile for a small fee while keeping your own settings intact.
Table of contents
How to Add an Extra Member on Netflix?
1. Check if You’re Eligible
- Sign in to your Netflix account.
- Open Account from the profile menu.
- Look under Plan Details for Standard or Premium.
- Upgrade from Basic if needed to enable extra members.
If you aren’t happy with the service, you can easily end your membership. Learn how to cancel your Netflix subscription in our dedicated guide.
2. Add an Extra Member
- Stay on the Account page.
- Scroll to Extra Members and select Buy an extra member slot.
- Enter the invitee’s email address.
- Confirm the extra monthly charge shown for your country.
- Click Send Invitation.
3. Set Up the Extra Member Account
- The invitee opens the email and clicks Accept Invitation.
- They sign in or create credentials different from the owner’s.
- They choose a profile name and language preferences.
- They start watching with their own login linked to your plan.
Want to watch your favorite content offline? No problem, our guide on how to download Netflix movies and episodes has you covered.
4. Manage or Remove an Extra Member
- Sign in to Netflix.
- Go to Account > Extra Members.
- Select Manage Extra Members.
- Choose Remove Member and confirm.
Why Use the Extra Member Feature
- Keep your account secure while sharing access.
- Each person gets a separate login, profile, and history.
- Stop sharing anytime without affecting your settings.
FAQs
Pricing varies by region and is often around $7.99 per month per extra member.
An extra member can stream on one device at a time.
Standard allows one extra member. Premium allows two.
Yes. They can download for offline viewing on one device linked to their login.
Conclusion
Adding an extra member is a quick way to share Netflix securely. Confirm your plan supports it, send an invitation, then manage or remove access as needed. If you are updating account details, see how to change your Netflix email address.
