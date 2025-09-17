Change Netflix Email Easily: Step-by-Step Tutorial

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’re wondering how to change email address on Netflix, the process is simple. Whether you’re on a web browser, mobile app, or lost access to your old email, here’s a clear step-by-step guide.

How to Change Email Address on Netflix?

1. Change Email on Netflix from a Web Browser

If you usually stream Netflix on your computer, you can update your email directly from the browser.

Sign in to Netflix.com. Hover over your profile icon (top-right) and click Account. Under Membership & Billing, select Change email.

Enter your new email address and your current password. Click Save.

2. Change Email Using the Netflix Mobile App

If you prefer using Netflix on your phone or tablet, you can change your email from inside the app.

Open the Netflix app and sign in. Tap your profile icon in the top-right. Select Account (a web page opens inside the app). Under Membership & Billing, tap Change email.

Enter your new email and current password, then tap Save.

3. Change Email Without Knowing Your Password

If you don’t remember your password, you can still update your Netflix email after resetting it.

On the Change Email page, click Forgot password? Reset your password via email or SMS.

Sign in again with the new password. Go to Account > Change email. Enter your new email and password, then save the changes.

FAQs

Can I change my Netflix email without password? Yes. Reset your password first using the “Forgot password?” option, then update your email. Will Netflix notify me after I change my email? Yes. You’ll receive a confirmation email at both your old and new addresses. Do I need to log in again after changing my Netflix email? In most cases, yes. You may need to re-enter your new email on smart TVs, phones, or streaming devices. Can I use the same email for multiple Netflix accounts? No. Each Netflix account must be linked to a unique email address.

Conclusion

Changing your Netflix email address is quick and secure, whether you do it on desktop or mobile. If you’ve lost your old login, reset your password first and then update your details. Always check your inbox for the confirmation message to ensure your account is updated successfully.