How to Cancel Netflix Subscription Quickly on Any Device

Want to stop your Netflix subscription but don’t know where to start? Here’s a quick and easy guide on how to cancel Netflix on any device.

How to Cancel Netflix Subscription?

1. From Your Browser

Follow these steps to end your Netflix plan directly from your browser or app.

Go to Netflix.com and sign in with your account. Click your profile icon and select Account.

Under Membership & Billing, click Cancel Membership.

Confirm by selecting Finish Cancellation. Your account will remain active until the billing period ends.

If you’re having trouble signing in or streaming, see how to clear cookies on Netflix to fix browser-related issues.

Prefer sharing your plan instead of ending it? Learn how to add an extra member on Netflix.

2. On Mobile App

If you subscribed through the mobile app, the process depends on your platform.

On Android

Open the Netflix app and tap your profile icon. Go to Account (it will open your browser). Tap Cancel Membership and confirm.



On iPhone or iPad

Open Settings on your device. Tap your name and select Subscriptions.

Find Netflix and tap Cancel Subscription.

3. On Smart TV

If you’re using Netflix on a smart TV, you can also cancel through the app or a linked browser.

Open the Netflix app and go to Settings or Get Help. Select Account to open it in a browser. Choose Cancel Membership. Confirm your cancellation when prompted.

If Netflix doesn’t respond properly on your device, check this guide on how to fix Netflix not working on Firestick.

What Happens After Cancelling Netflix

You can keep watching until your current billing cycle ends.

Profiles and viewing history are saved for 10 months if you return.

No additional charges will occur after the cancellation.

Before ending your plan, learn how to download Netflix shows and movies so you can keep watching offline until your billing period expires.

FAQs

Can I cancel Netflix anytime? Yes, you can cancel whenever you want without extra fees. What if I don’t see the Cancel option? If you don’t see it, your plan might be billed through Apple, Google Play, or your internet provider. How do I restart my Netflix membership? Sign in and click Restart Membership on your account page. Will I get a refund after cancellation? No, Netflix does not issue refunds for partial billing periods. You can continue watching until your next renewal date.

Conclusion

Cancelling your Netflix subscription is simple and can be done in minutes from any device. Whether you use a browser, mobile app, or smart TV, follow the steps above to stop billing and enjoy the remaining days of your current plan without interruptions.

If you encounter playback or connection errors, see what to do when Netflix is not working for quick fixes.