How to Download Netflix on Any Device and Watch Offline

Downloading Netflix shows lets you watch your favorite content offline, whether you are on a plane or have limited data. Here is how to download from Netflix on any device quickly and safely.

How to Download Netflix Shows and Movies?

1. On Windows PC or Mac

Follow these steps to get started with offline downloads on your computer.

Open the Netflix app on your Windows 10 or 11 PC. Sign in with your Netflix account. Choose the menu icon in the top left corner. Click Available for Download to browse downloadable titles.

Select a show or movie and click the Download icon.

Open My Downloads to watch offline.

Note: Netflix does not offer a native download option for Mac. You can use the mobile app or stream through Safari.

2. On Android

Use the official Netflix app for Android to save videos locally.

Open the Netflix app on your Android device. Tap your profile icon. Browse or search for content with the Download icon. Tap Download next to the movie or episode you want.

Access saved videos under Downloads in the bottom menu.

3. On iPhone or iPad

If you are an iOS user, follow these steps to save titles for offline viewing.

Launch the Netflix app on your iPhone or iPad. Sign in and open your profile. Open Available for Download or search directly for a title. Tap the Download icon beside the episode or movie. Open My Downloads to play content anytime.

4. On Smart TVs and Streaming Devices

Some smart TVs and streaming sticks also allow Netflix downloads.

Check if your device supports the Netflix app with downloads. Open the app and log in to your account. Find a movie or show with the Download option. Click Download and wait until the process finishes. Open My Downloads to access saved videos.

5. Managing Netflix Downloads

Keep your storage optimized and manage downloads easily.

Open the Netflix app. Go to Downloads. Tap Manage Downloads. Select unwanted items and tap Delete Download.

Adjust Download Video Quality in App Settings to control file size.

Why Use Netflix Downloads

Watch offline without buffering.

Save mobile data while traveling.

Avoid slow connections in remote areas.

FAQs

Can I download Netflix movies on a Mac? No. Netflix does not support offline downloads on macOS browsers. Use an iPhone, iPad, or Windows app instead. How long do Netflix downloads last? Most downloads expire after seven days or 48 hours once playback starts. Can I transfer Netflix downloads to another device? No. Downloads are tied to your device and account. Why can I not download a specific Netflix title? Some titles are not available for download due to licensing or regional limits.

Downloading from Netflix is simple once you know where to look. Whether you are on Windows, Android, or iPhone, open the app, find the download icon, and save your favorite shows for offline viewing.