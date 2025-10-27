Next-Gen Xbox to Reportedly Embrace "Xbox Full Screen Experience" & Drop Online Play Paywall

Microsoft’s next-generation Xbox might blur the lines between console and PC gaming more than ever before. Well, that’s according to Windows Central’s Jez Corden, who detailed Microsoft’s plans for “premium” Xbox experience in a report from earlier today.

Per the report, Microsoft’s next Xbox will essentially work as a Windows-based PC powered by an interface called the Xbox Full Screen Experience. Out of the box, players will find it as a traditional Xbox console, complete with the familiar dashboard, menus, and setup flow. However, it’ll be all PC architecture underneath.

Players will reportedly be able to stay within the Xbox ecosystem or choose to switch over to Windows. When chosing latter, they would be able to access other storefronts and platforms, including Steam, GOG, and even PlayStation PC titles. In many ways, the Microsoft’s approach for next-gen Xbox is looking more like ROG Xbox Ally Series.

Perhaps the biggest news from the report is that Microsoft may remove the paywall for online multiplayer on the next-gen Xbox. If true, that would be the end of Xbox Live’s decades-old subscription model for online play, at least for the new console generation.

Corden also notes that the next Xbox will support full backward compatibility across all previous generations, including Original Xbox, 360, Xbox One, and Series X|S titles. Current games are also expected to benefit from AI-enhanced features, such as Auto Super Resolution and next-gen frame generation, improving visuals and performance without developer intervention.

While the report hints that these plans could evolve before the rumored 2027 launch, these details give an idea that Microsoft wants to make the next-gen Xbox console as the most open and versatile ever.