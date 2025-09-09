Solve Error Creating WebSockets in No Man’s Sky

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The error creating WebSockets in No Man’s Sky prevents the game from connecting to servers. It is usually caused by firewall restrictions, corrupted files, or outdated drivers, but it can be fixed with these steps.

How to fix No Man’s Sky error creating WebSockets?

1. Restart your router and PC

A quick restart often clears temporary glitches blocking the WebSockets connection.

Turn off your PC and router. Wait 30 seconds before restarting both devices. Launch the game again to test the connection.

2. Check firewall and antivirus settings

Firewall rules can sometimes prevent No Man’s Sky from establishing WebSockets.

Press Win + R , type firewall.cpl, and hit Enter . Select Allow an app through Windows Defender Firewall.

Locate No Man’s Sky and ensure both Private and Public boxes are checked. If using third party antivirus, add No Man’s Sky to the exceptions list.

3. Verify game files in Steam

Corrupted or missing files can block network features in the game.

Open Steam and go to your Library. Right-click No Man’s Sky and select Properties. Go to Installed Files and click Verify integrity of game files.



Steam will re download any missing or damaged data. For related launch errors, see this guide on No Man’s Sky not launching.

Outdated drivers can cause connectivity and performance issues in No Man’s Sky.

Press Win + X and open Device Manager. Expand Network adapters, right click your adapter, and select Update driver.

Do the same under Display adapters for your graphics card. Restart the system after the updates.

Driver problems may also trigger errors like No Man’s Sky not using GPU.

FAQs