Solve Error Creating WebSockets in No Man’s Sky

Gaming

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

no man's sky error creating websockets

The error creating WebSockets in No Man’s Sky prevents the game from connecting to servers. It is usually caused by firewall restrictions, corrupted files, or outdated drivers, but it can be fixed with these steps.

Table of contents

How to fix No Man’s Sky error creating WebSockets?

1. Restart your router and PC

A quick restart often clears temporary glitches blocking the WebSockets connection.

  1. Turn off your PC and router.
  2. Wait 30 seconds before restarting both devices.
  3. Launch the game again to test the connection.

2. Check firewall and antivirus settings

Firewall rules can sometimes prevent No Man’s Sky from establishing WebSockets.

  1. Press Win + R, type firewall.cpl, and hit Enter.
  2. Select Allow an app through Windows Defender Firewall.
    allow an app
  3. Locate No Man’s Sky and ensure both Private and Public boxes are checked.
  4. If using third party antivirus, add No Man’s Sky to the exceptions list.

3. Verify game files in Steam

Corrupted or missing files can block network features in the game.

  1. Open Steam and go to your Library.
  2. Right-click No Man’s Sky and select Properties.
  3. Go to Installed Files and click Verify integrity of game files.
    repair to fix fmod_event64.dll

Steam will re download any missing or damaged data. For related launch errors, see this guide on No Man’s Sky not launching.

4. Update network and GPU drivers

Outdated drivers can cause connectivity and performance issues in No Man’s Sky.

  1. Press Win + X and open Device Manager.
  2. Expand Network adapters, right click your adapter, and select Update driver.
    update NVIDIA driver to fix nvoglv32.dll
  3. Do the same under Display adapters for your graphics card.
  4. Restart the system after the updates.

Driver problems may also trigger errors like No Man’s Sky not using GPU.

FAQs

What causes the WebSockets error in No Man’s Sky?

It usually happens because of blocked firewall rules, unstable connections, or corrupted files.

Can GPU issues also trigger this error?

Yes. If the GPU is not recognized correctly, it may block the game’s startup. Check this guide on No Man’s Sky not detecting controller for related input conflicts.

Do I need to reinstall the game?

Not always. Try verifying files and updating drivers first. Reinstallation should be the last resort.

More about the topics: game fix

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

User forum

0 messages