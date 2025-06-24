Fix "There Was A Problem With Nvidia App" Message On Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re getting the error message “There was a problem with NVIDIA App” on your Windows 11 PC (but also on Windows 10), you’re not alone. This issue typically shows up when the app fails to launch correctly, often due to driver conflicts, system settings, or missing Windows OS components.

But this error is just one symptom. Many users also report the NVIDIA App crashing, showing a blank or frozen screen, or not working at all, especially after upgrading from GeForce Experience to the new app on Windows PCs. Common causes include:



– outdated GPU drivers

– disabled push notification services

– leftover files from previous NVIDIA installations.

Whether you’re dealing with the “there was a problem with the NVIDIA app” error or general issues with the NVIDIA App, the guide below will walk you through step-by-step solutions to get it working again on Windows 11 and Windows 10.

How to Fix NVIDIA App Not Working on Windows PC?

Ensure you’re running a supported Windows version (Windows 10 or Windows 11) and install the latest Windows updates. The NVIDIA App only supports Windows 10/11, so older operating systems won’t run it. Keeping your OS up to date is essential for stability and compatibility with applications like the NVIDIA App.

Install the latest NVIDIA Game Ready driver (version 551.52 or newer) for your GPU. Outdated or buggy GPU drivers are a primary cause of the app malfunctioning. You can update via GeForce Experience (if it’s still installed) or by downloading the newest driver from NVIDIA’s website.



If you’re unsure how to proceed, this step-by-step guide on updating NVIDIA drivers in Windows 11 can walk you through the process. New drivers often contain fixes for crashes or blank screens in the NVIDIA App.

3. 🔔 Enable Windows Push Notifications

Verify that Windows notifications are enabled, and that the NVIDIA App is allowed to send notifications. In Windows 11/10, go to Settings > System > Notifications and ensure notifications are On (also check that NVIDIA App is not blocked in the app list).

The NVIDIA App relies on Windows’ push notification services for certain tasks; if notifications are disabled or the Action Center is broken, the app might fail to launch properly. (Many users found that simply re-enabling the “Windows Push Notification User Service” or fixing the Action Center immediately allowed the NVIDIA App to open without errors.)

4. 🔐 Run the App with Proper Privileges

Try launching the NVIDIA App with old-fashioned admin privileges. Right-click its shortcut and choose “Run as administrator.” Lack of admin rights can prevent the app from accessing certain system resources, so this may help it launch correctly.

However, if you had previously set the app to always run as an administrator (via Compatibility settings), try disabling that setting and launching it normally. Some users reported that un-checking “Run this program as administrator” in the compatibility properties fixed the app launching from the system tray.

5. ⚠️ Avoid GeForce Experience Conflict

Make sure GeForce Experience is not running alongside (or installed with) the new NVIDIA App. The NVIDIA App is intended to replace GeForce Experience, and they cannot coexist on the same system. If you still have NVIDIA GeForce Experience installed, uninstall it before using the NVIDIA App.

Likewise, don’t attempt to reinstall GeForce Experience while the NVIDIA App is present – this will fail or cause conflicts. Keeping only the NVIDIA App ensures no duplicate overlay or driver management tool is interfering.

6. ♻️ Reinstall the NVIDIA App Cleanly

If the app still won’t work (e.g. continues to crash or show a blank UI), perform a clean reinstallation. First, uninstall the NVIDIA App from Windows (Settings > Apps > Installed Apps on Windows 11, or Apps & Features on Windows 10).

After uninstalling, remove any leftover NVIDIA App data: press Win + R , type %appdata% , and delete the “NVIDIA App” folder if it exists. This clears any corrupted configuration files. Then, download the latest NVIDIA App installer from NVIDIA’s website and install it fresh.

A clean install often resolves launch failures that persist after other fixes. (Note: You may also reboot your PC after uninstalling and before reinstalling, to ensure no NVIDIA processes are still running.)

7. 🧱 Install Visual C++ Dependencies

Ensure you have the Microsoft Visual C++ runtime libraries installed (the Visual C++ 2015-2022 Redistributable, for example). Missing runtime components can sometimes prevent the NVIDIA App from launching or cause a blank window.



If you don’t already have them, you can download the correct Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable package here. In fact, some users reported that installing the latest Visual C++ packages on Windows 11 solved their NVIDIA App launch issues.

8. 🎮 Check Laptop Graphics Settings (if applicable)

If you’re using a laptop with hybrid graphics (integrated Intel/AMD GPU + NVIDIA GPU), make sure the NVIDIA GPU is actually active when you launch the app. Some gaming laptops turn off the discrete GPU in power-saving or “eco” mode, which can prevent the NVIDIA App from detecting a valid GPU and cause it not to open.



If your system can’t see the GPU, this guide can help fix when the NVIDIA graphics card isn’t detected on Windows 11. Switching your laptop to a balanced or high-performance power profile (so the NVIDIA GPU stays enabled) can fix this issue. In other words, if your laptop was in a mode that disabled the NVIDIA GPU, change that setting and then try to open the app again.

FAQ

Why is the NVIDIA App not launching? The app may fail to launch if Windows notifications are off, drivers are outdated, or GeForce Experience is still installed. Make sure you’re using Windows 10/11 with a supported NVIDIA driver and no conflicting software. How do I fix the NVIDIA App crash on Windows? Update your GPU drivers and Windows OS. Enable notifications. If it still crashes, uninstall the app, delete its %appdata% folder, and reinstall the latest version to reset it cleanly. Why is the NVIDIA App showing a blank screen? A blank UI often means a display glitch or missing file. Try updating your driver, restarting the app, or doing a clean reinstall. Also, disable any other NVIDIA overlays that might conflict. Can I run GeForce Experience and the NVIDIA App together? No. They can’t run on the same system. Uninstall GeForce Experience before using the new NVIDIA App, which already includes its key features like game optimization and driver updates.Experience once you’ve switched. Removing the old software will help prevent any background conflicts or errors with drivers and overlays.

Wrap Up

By following the above steps, you should be able to resolve most cases of the NVIDIA App not working on Windows 10 or 11. Once the underlying issue is fixed (be it a driver, Windows setting, or installation conflict), the NVIDIA App should launch normally, allowing you to use its features like the overlay and driver updates.