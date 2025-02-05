Nvidia fixes the Valorant crashes with a new hotfix driver version for Windows 11

It also fixes PC freezing after quitting Final Fantasy XVI

by Claudiu Andone 

Nvidia hotfix driver for Valorant

Valorant players had serious problems running the game on Windows 11 last year. Recently, they complained about Valorant crashing when they started the game, and it was happening mostly for GeForce RTX 5080 owners. The same issue was causing the PC to freeze after quitting Final Fantasy XVI on Windows 11.

Nvidia acknowledged a problem with their graphics card driver, and they issued the GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 572.24, which solves these shortcomings on Windows 11.

So, if you’ve had problems with these games using a GeForce RTX 50 graphics card, you can install the driver manually from the highlighted link above or use the Nvidia Update tool to get it.

We also have a complete guide on how to update Nvidia drivers on Windows 11 if you need more information about this. You may also use a driver updater tool that will do all that automatically for you.

If you’re holding your breath for the Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti release, that will happen on February 20.

In the meantime, you may look at the new Nvidia RTX 5090, which is considered the best gaming GPU.

Do you still have problems after installing the GeForce hotfix driver from Nvidia? Let us know in the comments below.

