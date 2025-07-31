Ollama Brings Local AI to Windows with New App

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Ollama has launched a desktop app for Windows that brings powerful local AI models to everyday user, without needing any coding knowledge. With its new app, Windows users can download and run AI models on their own devices, talk to them in a simple chat window, and even analyze files or images by dragging them into the app.

This shift opens up local AI, where all data stays local on your PC, for more than just tech-savvy users. You can now ask questions, feed in PDFs or text files, or even interact with images, all inside a clean interface that feels more like a modern messaging app than a dev tool.

Ollama has also added advanced controls under the hood. You can tweak the context window up to 128,000 tokens. On top of that, the app’s new architecture gives models better stability, faster inference, and smarter memory use.

It’s built on Ollama’s own engine, which was designed to handle modern AI demands beyond what older frameworks could manage. Even though power users can still dive into the command-line version, the new Windows app is clearly built for people who just want to use local AI without fuss.

You can grab the app (macOS, Windows) from Ollama’s website starting today. The company further notes that those intersted in pure CLI versions of Ollama can download it from its GitHub releases page.