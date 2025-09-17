OpenAI Announces "Stargate UK" to Boost Sovereign AI Infrastructure

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

OpenAI yesterday announced Stargate UK, a sovereign AI infrastructure project developed in partnership with NVIDIA and Nscale. The company says the project will bolster Britain’s computing capabilities for specialist and jurisdiction-specific use cases.

Worth noting that the announcement came on the same day that Microsoft confirmed a $30 billion investment in the UK’s AI ecosystem, and NVIDIA unveiled plans to spend £11 billion to build advanced AI factories across the country.

To catch you up, Stargate UK builds on the OpenAI for Countries program announced back in July 2025 with a memorandum of understanding with the UK government. The project will operate across several sites, including Cobalt Park in the North East.

The aforementioned regions have been recently designated as part of the UK’s AI Growth Zone. OpenAI plans an initial deployment of 8,000 GPUs in early 2026, with potential to scale to 31,000 GPUs over time. This ensures OpenAI’s most advanced models, including GPT-5, can run locally for important sectors like finance, public services, research, and national security.

NVIDIA, meanwhile, will provide its latest Grace Blackwell GPUs, incorporating semiconductor designs from Arm. This ensures the infrastructure benefits from state-of-the-art AI hardware, delivering both performance and sovereignty for the UK.

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, stated, “The UK has been a longstanding pioneer of AI, and is now home to world-class researchers, millions of ChatGPT users, and a government that quickly recognized the potential of this technology. Stargate UK builds on this foundation to help accelerate scientific breakthroughs, improve productivity, and drive economic growth.”

Besides bolstering AI infrastructure, OpenAI is introducing the OpenAI Academy in Britain. The academy is supposed to offer flexible learning modules to support the government’s plan to upskill 7.5 million workers by 2030.