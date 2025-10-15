OpenAI gives green light to erotic chats for verified adults in ChatGPT

AI chatbots are getting more personal than ever, and now, a little too intimate. After months of debate over whether AI bots should flirt, role-play, or even express desire, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has confirmed that ChatGPT will soon allow “erotica” for verified adults.

The update, expected in December, comes as OpenAI rolls out age-gating controls to separate adult and underage users. “As part of our ‘treat adult users like adults’ principle, we will allow even more, like erotica for verified adults,” Altman confirmed in a post on X from yesterday.

Given that OpenAI is one the biggest players in the AI market, this decision changes the trend of apps like ChatGPT allowing flirtation and emotional intimacy. To catch you up, Elon Musk’s xAI Grok, also recently added 3D anime-style girlfriends. Whereas, Meta’s AI personalities which came under fire for sending suggestive messages to teens earlier this year.

From role-play chat apps on mobile stores to experimental emotional models, the future of chatbots is starting to look surprisingly human, and a little bit NSFW.

Would you trust your AI to flirt with you? Do let us know in the comments about what you think of this decision.