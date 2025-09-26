OpenAI Partners with AARP and OATS to Help Older Adults Use AI Safely

There has been a considerable growth in the use of AI among older adults

OpenAI has been doing its every bit to make ChatGPT even safer for teens. Well, the company isn’t stopping there. Today, it announced a multi-year partnership with AARP and its Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) to help older adults use AI safely, securely, and confidently.

To kick things off, a new OpenAI Academy video now teaches seniors how to use ChatGPT to spot and avoid scams. The scam-awareness video teaches about common warning signs, including urgent language, secrecy, or suspicious links.

The video also shows how ChatGPT can act as a “second pair of eyes” to flag potential threats. OpenAI says that the tool is a complement to personal judgment, not a replacement for basic safety measures such as avoiding unknown links or sharing sensitive information.

For the uninitiated, the announcement builds on previous work from 2024, when OpenAI and OATS launched the Societal Resilience Fund. Under that initiative, a $2 million commitment was made, which was also supported by Microsoft.

It focuses on strengthening programs like Senior Planet and other community partners. With AI adoption among older adults doubling recently, the partnership aims to ensure older adults can tackle ever-growing digital risks.

As part of the new initiative, OpenAI and OATS are rolling out:

Expanded AI Training Nationwide: Updated in-person and online Senior Planet courses, including the scam-spotting video, plus subgrants for local partners to increase AI literacy.

Updated in-person and online Senior Planet courses, including the scam-spotting video, plus subgrants for local partners to increase AI literacy. Digital Safety and Privacy Programs: A refreshed AI for Older Adults Guide, a new privacy and data protection course, and specialized training for AARP state offices.

A refreshed AI for Older Adults Guide, a new privacy and data protection course, and specialized training for AARP state offices. Research and Community Insights: An annual survey tracking AI use among older adults to inform future programs.

Moreover, OpenAI says that AI literacy should be a fundamental right in today’s Intelligence Age, as it ensures everyone, from retirees to career-changers, can safely use and benefit from AI tools. Speaking of AI, OpenAI yesterday announced ChatGPT Pulse, which is a proactive AI tool.