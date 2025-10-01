How to Group Email Threads in Outlook Quickly

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Outlook lets you group related emails into one thread with Conversation View. It keeps your inbox cleaner and makes long discussions easier to follow. This guide will show you how to use it on desktop, web, and mobile.

How to Group Emails into Threads in Outlook?

1. Enable Conversation View on Desktop

On the desktop app, you can quickly organize messages into conversations.

Open Outlook and go to your Inbox. Click the View tab in the ribbon. In the Messages group, select Show as Conversations.

Choose This folder or All mailboxes depending on your preference.

If you also want to manage recipients more effectively, check out this guide on how to BCC in Outlook.

2. Turn On Threaded View in Outlook Web

If you use Outlook in your browser, enable threaded view from settings.

Sign in to Outlook on the web. Click the Settings gear icon in the top-right corner. Under Mail > Layout, find Conversation view.

Select Newest messages on top or Newest messages on bottom.

To manage events alongside emails, you may also want to learn how to share your Outlook calendar.

3. Group Emails on Outlook Mobile

The mobile app also supports threaded conversations.

Open the Outlook mobile app. Tap your profile picture, then select Settings. Scroll down to Organize mail by thread. Toggle the switch on to combine emails into conversations.

Why Grouping Threads Helps

Threaded emails reduce inbox clutter and make it easier to track responses in long discussions, so you see the whole conversation in one place.

FAQs

How do I stop grouping emails in Outlook? Go to the same Conversation View settings and uncheck Show as Conversations on desktop or toggle off Organize mail by thread on mobile. Does Conversation View work for all folders? Yes, you can apply it to individual folders or all mailboxes depending on your setup. Why are some emails not grouped? Outlook groups messages by subject and participants. If these differ, they may not appear in the same thread. Can I customize how conversations appear? Yes, in Outlook web you can choose whether the newest messages show on top or bottom of the thread. Can I resend a message within a conversation? Yes, open the message and resend it. For steps, see how to resend an email in Outlook.

Conclusion

Turning on Conversation View keeps your inbox organized across desktop, web, and mobile, so if you haven’t already, make sure you try this feature.