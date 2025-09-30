How to Add BCC in Outlook Step by Step

Learn how to BCC in Outlook quickly so you can send emails privately. This guide shows step by step how to add blind carbon copy recipients on Outlook desktop, web, and mobile.

How to Add BCC in Outlook?

1. Enable BCC in Outlook Desktop

Follow these steps to add BCC in the Outlook desktop app:

Open a new email in Outlook. Select Options on the top ribbon. Click BCC to display the field under the To and CC lines.

Enter the email addresses you want to hide. Send the email as usual.

2. Use BCC in Outlook Web (Outlook.com)

Here is how to enable BCC when using Outlook on the web:

Log in to Outlook.com. Start a new message. Select BCC at the top right of the message window.

Add your hidden recipients. Write and send your email.

3. Add BCC in Outlook Mobile App

Use these quick steps to add BCC from the Outlook mobile app:

Open the Outlook app on iOS or Android. Tap New Mail. Select the down arrow next to the CC field. Choose BCC to reveal the hidden field. Type the addresses and send.

Why BCC Is Useful

Keeps recipient lists private

Reduces reply-all problems

Protects sensitive contact details

Ideal for newsletters and group emails

FAQs

How do I always show BCC in Outlook? On desktop, go to Options > Show Fields > BCC. Outlook will remember the setting for new messages. Can recipients see BCC addresses? No. Only the sender can see who is added in the BCC field. Is BCC the same as CC? No. CC recipients are visible to all, while BCC recipients remain hidden. Does BCC work with attachments? Yes. Any attachments you include will also be sent to BCC recipients.

Conclusion

Adding BCC in Outlook is simple whether you use the desktop app, web, or mobile version. With BCC enabled, you can share emails securely while keeping recipient information private.