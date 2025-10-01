How to Share Your Outlook Calendar Easily

Sharing your Outlook calendar is a simple way to show when you are available. Whether you use desktop, web, or mobile, you can send access in a few clicks.

How to Share Calendar in Outlook?

1. Share from Outlook Desktop App

If you use the Outlook desktop program, you can share your calendar directly from your computer:

Open Outlook and select Calendar from the navigation bar. Right-click the calendar you want to share. Choose Share > Calendar Permissions. Enter the recipient’s email address. Select the level of permission (view only, edit, or delegate).

Click Send to share.

If you manage more than one schedule, you can also view multiple calendars in Outlook to stay organized.

2. Share from Outlook Web (Outlook.com or OWA)

The web version of Outlook makes calendar sharing quick and straightforward:

Sign in at Outlook.com. Go to the Calendar icon on the left sidebar. Select Share at the top of the calendar page.

Type the recipient’s email address. Choose the permission level (can view, can edit). Click Share to confirm.

You can also download your Outlook calendar if you need an offline copy for backup or printing.

3. Share from Outlook Mobile App

The Outlook mobile app also lets you manage sharing while on the go:

Open the Outlook app on iOS or Android. Tap the Calendar icon at the bottom. Select the calendar you want to share. Tap the three-dot menu and choose Sharing settings. Enter the recipient’s email address. Pick the permission level and tap Send invite.

Why Share Your Calendar in Outlook

Sharing your Outlook calendar is useful because it:

Lets teammates, friends, or family see your availability.

Saves time by reducing back-and-forth messages when scheduling.

Provides flexibility to set permissions for privacy and control.

FAQs

How do I stop sharing my Outlook calendar? Go to the calendar’s permissions or sharing settings and remove the person’s email. Can I share my Outlook calendar with someone outside my organization? Yes. You can share with external email addresses, but some features may require Microsoft 365. What permission levels are available? Outlook offers options such as view only, view when I’m busy, edit, and delegate access. Can I share multiple calendars at once? Yes. Outlook allows you to share more than one calendar, each with separate permissions.

Conclusion

Outlook makes it easy to share calendars across desktop, web, and mobile. Whether you want to update colleagues or coordinate with family, you stay in control of who sees what.