Perplexity Comet Browser Adds Automatic Picture-in-Picture Mode

After adding Split View, the recently released Perplexity Comet AI browser has now added support for “Automatic Picture-in-Picture”, a feature similar to what Chrome offers. It makes it easier to keep videos or video calls visible even when switching between tabs or windows.

Comet, which is built on Chromium, already supports regular Picture-in-Picture. You can right-click on a playing video and choose “Picture in Picture” to open it in a floating window that stays on top of other windows and apps.

With the new Automatic Picture-in-Picture support, Comet now handles this automatically for supported sites, such as YouTube and video conferencing platforms. Once you start playing a video, it continues in a floating window even when you move to another tab.

Perplexity Comet browser playing a YouTube video in Automatic Picture-in-Picture mode. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

How to Enable Automatic Picture-in-Picture mode in the Comet browser

Launch the Comet browser Click on Menu and select “Settings” Visit “Appearance” and enable “Automatic Picture-in-Picture”. Relaunch Comet for the change to take effect.

The new “Automatic Picture-in-Picture” toggle appears under Appearance settings in Perplexity Comet. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

After enabling the setting, videos or audio on supported sites stay on top, so you can keep watching or stay on a call even while browsing other tabs.

Comet shows a permission prompt asking to allow sites like YouTube to enter Picture-in-Picture automatically. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

Once it’s active, the browser asks for permission when a site tries to use Automatic Picture-in-Picture. A small prompt appears asking whether to “Allow this time”, “Allow on every visit”, or “Don’t allow”.

If you choose to allow, the video or call stays visible on top even when you switch between tabs or windows.

Perplexity Comet’s new Automatic Picture-in-Picture mode keeps videos and video calls active in a floating window even when you switch tabs. The setting can be enabled under Appearance and works on popular sites like YouTube.

Comet also brings other useful features. It can summarize YouTube videos, block ads with its built-in ad blocker, and will soon add a built-in VPN, according to Perplexity’s CEO.

What’s your take on the Comet browser’s Automatic Picture-in-Picture feature? Would you use it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.