Play AV1 Videos on Windows Easily with These 4 Quick Methods

AV1 is a next-generation open video codec that offers high-quality playback at smaller file sizes. However, not all players or devices support it by default. Here’s how to play AV1 files on your PC easily.

How to Play AV1 Files on Windows 11?

1. Install AV1 Video Extension from Microsoft Store

This codec enables native AV1 playback in apps like Movies & TV or Microsoft Edge.

Open the Microsoft Store.

In the search bar, type AV1 Video Extension.

Click the app published by Microsoft Corporation.

Select Get to install it. Once installed, open your AV1 file with the Movies & TV app.

Your system can now decode AV1 videos automatically across supported apps. If you prefer classic formats, here’s how to open VOB files on Windows 10.

2. Use VLC Media Player

VLC supports AV1 out of the box, making it one of the easiest tools to use.

Visit the VLC official website. Click Download VLC and install the latest version.

Launch VLC Media Player. Press Ctrl + O and select your AV1 file. Click Open to start playback.

VLC automatically handles most video codecs, including AV1, without additional setup. If you’re having trouble with other formats, learn how to play MOV files on Windows 11.

3. Try Media Player Classic (MPC-HC)

MPC-HC is another lightweight alternative for smooth AV1 playback.

Go to the MPC-HC official site. Download and install the latest release. Open MPC-HC and go to File > Open File. Browse to your AV1 file and play it.

If the video doesn’t start, install the K-Lite Codec Pack to add AV1 decoding support.

Some older GPUs lack AV1 hardware decoding. Updating drivers helps improve playback performance.

Press Win + X and select Device Manager. Expand Display adapters. Right-click your GPU and choose Update driver. Select Search automatically for drivers.

Restart your PC and try playing the AV1 file again.

What Is an AV1 File?

AV1 (AOMedia Video 1) is a modern, royalty-free video format developed by the Alliance for Open Media. It’s designed to replace older codecs like H.264 and VP9, offering better compression and quality.

Many web browsers already support AV1 streaming. To check which ones do, read this guide on browser AV1 support.

FAQs

How do I know if my PC supports AV1? Install the AV1 Video Extension. If playback still lags, your GPU may not support hardware decoding. Can I convert AV1 files? Yes, use tools like HandBrake or FFmpeg to convert AV1 videos into MP4 (H.264) format for wider compatibility. Does Chrome support AV1? Yes, Google Chrome, Edge, and Firefox all support AV1 streaming natively. Why is AV1 not playing smoothly? Your system might be missing GPU hardware acceleration or the latest drivers. Update them and ensure the file is not corrupted.

Conclusion

To play AV1 files on Windows 11 or 10, install the AV1 Video Extension or use trusted players like VLC or MPC-HC. With the right codec and updated drivers, you can enjoy smooth, high-quality video playback across all formats.