Prime Day Deal: AMD Ryzen 5 9600X Drops to $174; Grab It Now!!!

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

AMD’s latest mainstream gaming chip just got a major price cut for Prime Day. The Ryzen 5 9600X, originally listed at $279.99, is now available for only $174.99 (Buy now on Amazon). That’s a solid $105 off for a limited time on Amazon.

Launched as part of AMD’s new Ryzen 9000 series, the 9600X is built on the Zen 5 “Granite Ridge” architecture and features 6 cores and 12 threads. It’s designed for users looking for strong single-threaded performance and great power efficiency without jumping to higher-end pricing.

Clock speeds run at a base of 3.9GHz, with boost clocks topping out at 5.4GHz, making it ideal for high-FPS gaming and demanding productivity tasks. The chip includes 32MB of L3 cache, supports DDR5-5600 memory, and runs on the AM5 platform with PCIe 5.0 compatibility, future-proofing your next PC build.

This model also includes integrated Radeon graphics, so you can get a system up and running even before adding a dedicated GPU. Just note: there’s no cooler in the box, and you’ll need a compatible AM5 motherboard.

