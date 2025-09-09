How Can I Use My Printer to Scan (Quick Guide)

Learning how to scan with a printer is easy once your drivers and apps are set up. Follow these quick steps to scan and save your files properly.

How can I use my printer to scan?

1. Install and prepare your printer

Download and install the latest drivers from your printer manufacturer.

Connect the printer to your PC using USB or Wi-Fi. Verify that the device shows up in Windows settings.

If the option to scan does not appear on your PC, check this guide on how to enable scan to computer in Windows 11.

2. Open a scanning tool

Install the Windows Scan app from the Microsoft Store. Alternatively, use the scanning utility provided by your printer manufacturer.

3. Adjust scan settings

Select your printer from the list of devices. Choose the file type you want (JPG, PNG, PDF).

Adjust resolution and destination folder.

4. Perform and save the scan

Place the document on the scanner bed or load it into the feeder. Click the Scan button to capture the file. Locate the scan in the Pictures > Scans folder, then rename or move it if needed.

If your printer refuses to scan even after updating drivers, here is a useful guide on printers not scanning in Windows.

Conclusion

Scanning with a printer is simple once the drivers and apps are properly set up. The Windows Scan app provides a straightforward solution, while manufacturer utilities offer extra features like sending scans directly to email or cloud storage. If you run into brand-specific problems, this guide on HP printer scan issues can help.

