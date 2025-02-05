Digital Vibrance Not Working in Razer Cortex: How to Fix it

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Many users reported that Digital Vibrance is not working in Razer Cortex, and that will prevent you from enhancing colors in the game. This isn’t a major issue, and it can be fixed with the following steps.

What can I do if Digital Vibrance is not working in Razer Cortex?

Before we start, update the graphics driver on Windows 11 as outdated drivers can often cause problems with this feature.

1. Revert settings to the original

Open Razer Cortex and go to GAME BOOSTER. Next, go to BOOSTER PRIME and select MAKE ADJUSTMENTS.

Turn on the MAKE ADJUSTMENTS feature. Click the REVERT icon.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. In the Processes tab, locate Razer Cortex and end it.



This issue occurs if you end Razer Cortex unexpectedly, but this can be fixed by manually reverting the settings.

2. Reinstall Razer Cortex

Open the Start menu and go to Settings.

Next, head to Apps and select Installed apps.

Locate Razer Cortex, click the three dots next to it, and choose Uninstall.

Follow the steps on the screen to remove the software. Next, download Razer Cortex and install it.

If the Digital Vibrance is still not working in Razer Cortex or you cannot change its settings, it’s possible that your graphics card doesn’t support this feature or the Cortex software can’t recognize your GPU.

Keep in mind that sometimes Razer Cortex can crash your PC, and this is why many users are considering using Razer Cortex alternatives.