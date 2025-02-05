Digital Vibrance Not Working in Razer Cortex: How to Fix it

Reverting your settings to default can easily fix this

Fix » Razer

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

razer cortex digital vibrance not working

Many users reported that Digital Vibrance is not working in Razer Cortex, and that will prevent you from enhancing colors in the game. This isn’t a major issue, and it can be fixed with the following steps.

What can I do if Digital Vibrance is not working in Razer Cortex?

Before we start, update the graphics driver on Windows 11 as outdated drivers can often cause problems with this feature.

1. Revert settings to the original

  1. Open Razer Cortex and go to GAME BOOSTER.
  2. Next, go to BOOSTER PRIME and select MAKE ADJUSTMENTS.
    make adjustments razer cortex
  3. Turn on the MAKE ADJUSTMENTS feature.
  4. Click the REVERT icon.
    revert cortex digital vibrance
  5. Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager.
  6. In the Processes tab, locate Razer Cortex and end it.

This issue occurs if you end Razer Cortex unexpectedly, but this can be fixed by manually reverting the settings.

2. Reinstall Razer Cortex

  1. Open the Start menu and go to Settings.
    Launch Settings
  2. Next, head to Apps and select Installed apps.
    installed apps settings
  3. Locate Razer Cortex, click the three dots next to it, and choose Uninstall.
    uninstall app w11
  4. Follow the steps on the screen to remove the software.
  5. Next, download Razer Cortex and install it.

If the Digital Vibrance is still not working in Razer Cortex or you cannot change its settings, it’s possible that your graphics card doesn’t support this feature or the Cortex software can’t recognize your GPU.

Keep in mind that sometimes Razer Cortex can crash your PC, and this is why many users are considering using Razer Cortex alternatives.

More about the topics: Razer, Windows 11 Fix

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

User forum

0 messages