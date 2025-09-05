Asus Armoury Crate Not Detecting GPU: 5 Fixes That Work

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Is your Asus Armoury Crate not detecting GPU properly? This issue is common when drivers, services, or corrupted files interfere with hardware recognition. You can resolve it with a few targeted steps.

How to fix Armoury Crate not detecting GPU?

Press Win + X and select Device Manager. Expand Display adapters and right click your GPU. Choose Update driver and follow the steps.



2. Reinstall Armoury Crate

Press Win + R , type appwiz.cpl, and press Enter .

Uninstall Armoury Crate and restart your PC. Download and install the latest version from the Asus support page.

3. Restart Armoury Crate services

Press Win + R , type services.msc, and press Enter .

Find Armoury Crate Service and Asus Com Service. Right click each service and select Restart.



After restarting the related services, reopen Armoury Crate to see if the GPU appears in the dashboard.

4. Repair corrupted files

Press Win + S , type cmd, right-click Command Prompt, and choose Run as administrator. Run sfc /scannow and wait for the verification to complete.

Restart the PC and launch Armoury Crate again.

This scan replaces damaged system files that can break hardware detection hooks in Armoury Crate.

Close third party hardware utilities such as MSI Afterburner or HWiNFO. Reopen Armoury Crate and verify GPU detection.

