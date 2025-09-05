How to Fix ASUS Armoury Crate Not Showing Fan Speed

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If ASUS Armoury Crate is not showing your fan speed, it usually comes from software glitches, outdated BIOS, or service conflicts. Use the steps below to restore fan readings and control.

What can I do if ASUS Armoury Crate is not showing fan speed?

1. Restart Your System and Power Supply

Start with a quick power reset to clear temporary glitches.

Turn off your PC. Switch off the power supply at the back. Wait 10 seconds. Turn everything back on and check Armoury Crate.

2. Reinstall Armoury Crate

If the reset does not help, perform a clean reinstall of Armoury Crate.

Download the Armoury Crate Uninstall Tool from ASUS support. Run it and follow the on-screen instructions. Restart your PC. Install the latest Armoury Crate version and test again.

If you’re experiencing other issues, see our guide on Armoury Crate not working.

Make sure BIOS, chipset, and GPU drivers are up to date for correct fan detection.

Restart the PC and enter BIOS by pressing Del or F2 . Update to the latest BIOS from your motherboard support page. Install the newest chipset drivers for your board. Update GPU drivers.

Keep in mind that sometimes Armoury Crate is not detecting GPU, but we have a guide to fix that.

4. Reset Fan Control Settings

If the Fan Control page is blank or unresponsive, reset profiles and rebuild curves.

Open Armoury Crate. Go to Device, then Fan Control.

Reset profiles to default. Recreate custom fan curves.

We also have a guide on what to do if Armoury Crate fan control not working is don’t miss it.

5. Reinstall ASUS Services

Armoury Crate requires its services to run correctly for fan speed to display.

Open the Services manager from Windows. Find Armoury Crate Service and select Restart.

Find ASUS AURA Service and select Restart. If any service is missing, reinstall Armoury Crate components from ASUS support. Reboot and check fan speed readings.

6. Use MyASUS for Diagnostics

Run a quick hardware check to confirm the system can see your fans.

Install the MyASUS app from Microsoft Store. Open the app and run hardware diagnostics. Check if fans are detected and report speed. If MyASUS shows values but Armoury Crate does not, the problem is software related.

FAQs