How to Fix ASUS Armoury Crate Not Showing Fan Speed

by Milan Stanojevic 

If ASUS Armoury Crate is not showing your fan speed, it usually comes from software glitches, outdated BIOS, or service conflicts. Use the steps below to restore fan readings and control.

Table of contents

What can I do if ASUS Armoury Crate is not showing fan speed?

1. Restart Your System and Power Supply

Start with a quick power reset to clear temporary glitches.

  1. Turn off your PC.
  2. Switch off the power supply at the back.
  3. Wait 10 seconds.
  4. Turn everything back on and check Armoury Crate.

2. Reinstall Armoury Crate

If the reset does not help, perform a clean reinstall of Armoury Crate.

  1. Download the Armoury Crate Uninstall Tool from ASUS support.
  2. Run it and follow the on-screen instructions.
  3. Restart your PC.
  4. Install the latest Armoury Crate version and test again.

3. Update BIOS and Drivers

Make sure BIOS, chipset, and GPU drivers are up to date for correct fan detection.

  1. Restart the PC and enter BIOS by pressing Del or F2.
  2. Update to the latest BIOS from your motherboard support page.
  3. Install the newest chipset drivers for your board.
  4. Update GPU drivers.

4. Reset Fan Control Settings

If the Fan Control page is blank or unresponsive, reset profiles and rebuild curves.

  1. Open Armoury Crate.
  2. Go to Device, then Fan Control.
    profiles asus armory
  3. Reset profiles to default.
  4. Recreate custom fan curves.

5. Reinstall ASUS Services

Armoury Crate requires its services to run correctly for fan speed to display.

  1. Open the Services manager from Windows.
  2. Find Armoury Crate Service and select Restart.
  3. Find ASUS AURA Service and select Restart.
  4. If any service is missing, reinstall Armoury Crate components from ASUS support.
  5. Reboot and check fan speed readings.

6. Use MyASUS for Diagnostics

Run a quick hardware check to confirm the system can see your fans.

  1. Install the MyASUS app from Microsoft Store.
  2. Open the app and run hardware diagnostics.
  3. Check if fans are detected and report speed.
  4. If MyASUS shows values but Armoury Crate does not, the problem is software related.

FAQs

Why is Armoury Crate not showing fan speed?

Outdated BIOS, a corrupted Armoury Crate install, disabled ASUS services, or conflicts with other monitoring tools can block fan readings.

Can I fix Armoury Crate without reinstalling?

Yes. Restarting ASUS services and resetting fan profiles can restore readings in many cases.

Is MyASUS better for fan control?

MyASUS is designed for diagnostics. Armoury Crate provides more control over fan curves and profiles.

Will a BIOS update erase my settings?

A BIOS update can reset settings. Record your fan profiles and boot options before updating.

Can other tools conflict with Armoury Crate?

Yes. Third party monitoring or fan control apps can hook the sensors and block Armoury Crate.

