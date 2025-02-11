How to Disable Jack Detection from Realtek Audio Console

You might not have this feature on your audio card

Realtek Audio Console includes a Jack Detection or Jack Extension feature, which automatically detects when a device is plugged into the audio jack. While useful, it can sometimes cause issues such as incorrect audio output switching, popping sounds, or devices not being properly detected.

How do I disable jack detection?

1. Disable jack detection from Realtek Audio Console

Press Win + S , type Realtek Audio Console, and press Enter . If you don’t find it, download it from the Microsoft Store or update your Realtek drivers. Navigate to the Connector Settings or Advanced Settings tab in Realtek Audio Console. Look for an option called Disable front panel jack detection or Jack extension. Toggle it OFF or check the box to disable detection. Click Apply and restart your PC to confirm the changes.

Note that depending on your audio card, you might not see this option in Realtek Audio Console. If the option is missing, proceed to the next steps.

2. Disable jack detection via Registry Editor (advanced users)

NOTE Before making any changes to the registry, save a copy using File > Export.

Navigate to the following path in the Registry: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\Class\ Press Ctrl + F and search for JackCtrlFlags. If found, double-click it and change its value to ff ff ff ff (this disables jack detection). If you can’t find JackCtrlFlags, manually navigate to: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\HdAudAddService\Parameters Look for DisableJD (Disable Jack Detection). If the key does not exist, Right-click → New → DWORD (32-bit) Value and name it DisableJD .

and name it . Set its value to 1 to disable jack detection. Restart your PC for the changes to take effect.

If Realtek Audio Console doesn’t provide an option to disable jack detection, you can do it through the Windows Registry.

3. Disable Realtek Audio Manager from running at Startup

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Navigate to the Startup tab. Look for Realtek HD Audio Manager. Right-click and select Disable. Restart your PC.

Sometimes, disabling jack detection won’t work unless Realtek Audio Manager is prevented from running at startup.

By following these steps, you should be able to disable Jack Extension or Jack Detection in Realtek Audio Console, preventing unwanted device switching and audio issues.

If the equalizer is missing from Realtek Audio Console, click the highlighted link for solutions to fix it. We also have a guide on what to do if Realtek Audio Console doesn’t detect your Bluetooth headphones.

For any other information or questions, you can use the comments section below.