Reddit was briefly down for many around the globe; but it's now online

Reddit is having a rough week. The platform has slipped into its second straight day of outages, and Downdetector shows the issue more than Reddit’s own status page. In the early hours of December 9, more than 22,000 users reported having issues with Reddit on Downdetector.

Most users reported problems with Reddit’s website itself, while many reported server-side issues. A small number even said their profiles stopped loading. And because Downdetector relies on user submissions, the real number of affected users is likely higher.

This follows a global outage the day before, on December 8, where many users had issues with the Reddit website, the mobile app, and even basic server connections. It’s the kind of two-day streak Reddit hasn’t seen in a while, and users’ reaction on social channels shows how annoyed they have been.

Honestly, 2025 has been the year filled with major web disruptions. Cloudflare went down twice in recent months, affecting big tech, AI services, gaming platforms like Fortnite, and several other trading platforms. How can we forget about the massive Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage that hit over 60 countries, knocking out Fortnite, Canva, Slack, Reddit, Snapchat, and Amazon’s own retail site?

Even Microsoft wasn’t spared. Teams, Outlook, Xbox Live, and Microsoft 365 all faced an eight-hour downtime back in October. If you’ve been trying to browse, comment, or doomscroll on Reddit and hit a wall, you’re not alone.

Have you been affected by Reddit’s outage streak, or is the site loading fine for you? Let us know in the comments below.