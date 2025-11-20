Redeem Code In Microsoft Store: Simple Step By Step Guide

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

A Microsoft Store code unlocks apps, games, subscriptions, or account balance. You can redeem it in the Store app or through a browser.

How To Redeem Code Microsoft Store?

How to redeem a code in the Microsoft Store app

Follow these steps to claim your code in the Store.

Open the Microsoft Store from the Start menu.

Select your profile icon in the top right corner. Choose Redeem code.

Type your 25 character code.

Select Next to finish the process.

Anyone who switches between ecosystems may find it useful to know how to redeem an Xbox code for digital games and add ons.

How to redeem a code in your browser

Use this method if the Microsoft Store app does not open.

Open any browser and go to the official Microsoft redemption page. Sign in with your Microsoft account.

Type your 25 character code. Select Next to confirm.

If you earn points through rewards, you may benefit from learning how to redeem a custom Xbox gift card amount through Microsoft Rewards to top up your balance.

Why your Microsoft Store code may not work

A code may fail if it was already used, if it belongs to another region, or if you typed one character incorrectly. Check the region, confirm every character, and try again.

FAQs

Why does Microsoft Store say my code is incorrect? A wrong character or extra space usually causes this problem. Reenter the code slowly and check each block. Can I redeem a Microsoft Store code from another region? No. Region locked codes only work in the region where you bought them. Do Microsoft Store gift card codes expire? Most gift cards never expire, but some promotional codes include expiration dates in the terms. Can I redeem a Microsoft Store code without the Store app? Yes. You can use the browser method and redeem the code on the redemption page.

You now know the fastest ways to redeem a Microsoft Store code. Try the Store method for a direct experience or switch to the browser method when the app does not open or crashes during use.

