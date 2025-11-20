Redeem Code In Microsoft Store: Simple Step By Step Guide
A Microsoft Store code unlocks apps, games, subscriptions, or account balance. You can redeem it in the Store app or through a browser.
How To Redeem Code Microsoft Store?
How to redeem a code in the Microsoft Store app
Follow these steps to claim your code in the Store.
- Open the Microsoft Store from the Start menu.
- Select your profile icon in the top right corner.
- Choose Redeem code.
- Type your 25 character code.
- Select Next to finish the process.
How to redeem a code in your browser
Use this method if the Microsoft Store app does not open.
- Open any browser and go to the official Microsoft redemption page.
- Sign in with your Microsoft account.
- Type your 25 character code.
- Select Next to confirm.
Why your Microsoft Store code may not work
A code may fail if it was already used, if it belongs to another region, or if you typed one character incorrectly. Check the region, confirm every character, and try again.
FAQs
A wrong character or extra space usually causes this problem. Reenter the code slowly and check each block.
No. Region locked codes only work in the region where you bought them.
Most gift cards never expire, but some promotional codes include expiration dates in the terms.
Yes. You can use the browser method and redeem the code on the redemption page.
You now know the fastest ways to redeem a Microsoft Store code. Try the Store method for a direct experience or switch to the browser method when the app does not open or crashes during use.
