How to Redeem Xbox Code in Minutes on Console, Web, and App

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Learn how to redeem a code on Xbox in just a few steps. Whether you want to unlock a game, subscription, or gift card, the process is quick and simple.

How to Redeem Code on Xbox?

1. From Your Xbox Console

Follow these instructions directly on your Xbox.

Press the Xbox button on your controller. Go to Store from the home screen. Select Redeem on the left menu.

Type the 25-character code carefully. Confirm and your content will be unlocked.

If you also need to manage your account details, see how to change the email linked to your Xbox account. After your content is unlocked, learn how to add friends on Xbox to team up and play together.

2. Using the Microsoft Website

If you prefer a browser, this option is convenient.

Visit redeem.microsoft.com. Sign in with your Xbox/Microsoft account. Enter the 25-character code.

Click Next to apply it to your account.

You can also follow this detailed guide on redeeming a gift card online if you need extra help.

3. With the Xbox Mobile App

You can also redeem on the go using your phone.

Download and open the Xbox app. Sign in with the same account as your console. Tap the Menu icon and choose Store. Select Redeem a code. Input the 25-character code and confirm.

4. Through a QR Code

Some Xbox gift cards now come with a QR option.

Open the Xbox app or console Store. Choose the QR code option. Point your camera at the QR code on the card. The system will automatically detect and apply it.

FAQs

How do I redeem a code if it is scratched or damaged? If the characters are unclear, contact Microsoft Support. Provide proof of purchase to get help. Can I use a code from another region? Usually no. Xbox codes are region-locked unless specified as global. Do Xbox codes expire? Gift cards generally do not expire, but promotional codes often have set dates. Always check the packaging. Can I gift a redeemed game or card to another account? No. Once a code is redeemed on one account, it cannot be transferred or shared.

Xbox codes are often region locked, so users who moved or picked the wrong country can follow this guide on how to change region on Xbox to redeem without errors.

Conclusion

Redeeming an Xbox code is quick and can be done on a console, website, or mobile app. Always double-check your account details before applying a code to ensure your content is available instantly. If you encounter issues, see this troubleshooting guide on Xbox error when redeeming codes.

Having trouble with a code that will not work? See how to refund Xbox purchases and get your money back quickly.