How to Repair and Reset Microsoft Store on Windows 11

If Microsoft Store stops loading, shows errors, or fails to download apps, you can repair or reset it using built-in Windows tools. This quick guide shows the steps that fix the issue fast.

How Do I Repair or Reset Microsoft Store on Windows 11?

Repair Microsoft Store in Windows settings

Microsoft Store may crash or refuse to install apps due to corrupted files or incorrect configurations.

Open Settings and click Apps Select Installed apps



Scroll to Microsoft Store and click Advanced options



Click Repair to fix Store files without removing data

Restart your PC and try opening the Store again

The repair option fixes damaged configuration files and restores default functionality for the app. If the Store refuses to load at all, you can review this guide on fixing Store loading issues fix Microsoft Store not loading

Reset Microsoft Store in Windows settings

If repair does not fix the problem, Store data or cache files may cause conflicts.

Open Settings and go to Apps Select Installed apps Click Microsoft Store and choose Advanced options Scroll down and click Reset Confirm the action when prompted

Reset removes all Store data and recreates clean app files, which fixes deeper corruption. Problems like crashing or freezing appear often, and this guide explains the common causes why Microsoft Store keeps crashing

Clear Microsoft Store cache

A corrupted or full cache can block downloads or cause errors like 0x80131500.

Press Windows + R to open Run Type wsreset.exe and click OK



Wait for the empty command window to complete Microsoft Store will open automatically after the cache clears

Clearing the cache removes old temporary files that slow down or break Store functionality.

Use the built-in Windows Store Apps troubleshooter

Some issues come from Windows settings, licensing, or background services.

Open Settings and click System Select Troubleshoot Click Other troubleshooters Find Windows Store Apps and click Run



Follow the recommendations provided

The troubleshooter checks for service problems, permissions issues, and misconfigured components.

Reinstall Microsoft Store using PowerShell

If Store files get removed or severely corrupted, the app may not work at all.

Press Start, type PowerShell, and choose Run as administrator Enter the following command

Get-AppxPackage Microsoft.WindowsStore | Reset-AppxPackage

Restart your PC and test the Store

This command reinstalls the Microsoft Store package and restores missing files. For a full walkthrough, you can follow this detailed repair guide how to reinstall Microsoft Store

FAQs

Why is Microsoft Store not working on Windows 11 Store problems often come from corrupted files, damaged cache, or account syncing issues. Does resetting Microsoft Store remove installed apps No. Reset only affects Store data, not installed applications. Is wsreset safe to use Yes. It only clears temporary cache files and does not remove apps or settings. Why does Microsoft Store show 0x800704CF or 0x80131500 Network issues, damaged cache, or incorrect Store configuration usually cause these errors.

Repairing or resetting Microsoft Store solves most download and installation issues on Windows 11. Start with repair, then move to reset and cache clearing for stable performance. If the app still fails, reinstalling it with PowerShell restores all system components linked to Store functionality.