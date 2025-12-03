How to Repair and Reset Microsoft Store on Windows 11
If Microsoft Store stops loading, shows errors, or fails to download apps, you can repair or reset it using built-in Windows tools. This quick guide shows the steps that fix the issue fast.
How Do I Repair or Reset Microsoft Store on Windows 11?
Repair Microsoft Store in Windows settings
Microsoft Store may crash or refuse to install apps due to corrupted files or incorrect configurations.
- Open Settings and click Apps
- Select Installed apps
- Scroll to Microsoft Store and click Advanced options
- Click Repair to fix Store files without removing data
- Restart your PC and try opening the Store again
The repair option fixes damaged configuration files and restores default functionality for the app. If the Store refuses to load at all, you can review this guide on fixing Store loading issues fix Microsoft Store not loading
Reset Microsoft Store in Windows settings
If repair does not fix the problem, Store data or cache files may cause conflicts.
- Open Settings and go to Apps
- Select Installed apps
- Click Microsoft Store and choose Advanced options
- Scroll down and click Reset
- Confirm the action when prompted
Reset removes all Store data and recreates clean app files, which fixes deeper corruption. Problems like crashing or freezing appear often, and this guide explains the common causes why Microsoft Store keeps crashing
Clear Microsoft Store cache
A corrupted or full cache can block downloads or cause errors like 0x80131500.
- Press Windows + R to open Run
- Type wsreset.exe and click OK
- Wait for the empty command window to complete
- Microsoft Store will open automatically after the cache clears
Clearing the cache removes old temporary files that slow down or break Store functionality.
Use the built-in Windows Store Apps troubleshooter
Some issues come from Windows settings, licensing, or background services.
- Open Settings and click System
- Select Troubleshoot
- Click Other troubleshooters
- Find Windows Store Apps and click Run
- Follow the recommendations provided
The troubleshooter checks for service problems, permissions issues, and misconfigured components.
Reinstall Microsoft Store using PowerShell
If Store files get removed or severely corrupted, the app may not work at all.
- Press Start, type PowerShell, and choose Run as administrator
- Enter the following command
Get-AppxPackage Microsoft.WindowsStore | Reset-AppxPackage
- Restart your PC and test the Store
This command reinstalls the Microsoft Store package and restores missing files. For a full walkthrough, you can follow this detailed repair guide how to reinstall Microsoft Store
FAQs
Store problems often come from corrupted files, damaged cache, or account syncing issues.
No. Reset only affects Store data, not installed applications.
Yes. It only clears temporary cache files and does not remove apps or settings.
Network issues, damaged cache, or incorrect Store configuration usually cause these errors.
Repairing or resetting Microsoft Store solves most download and installation issues on Windows 11. Start with repair, then move to reset and cache clearing for stable performance. If the app still fails, reinstalling it with PowerShell restores all system components linked to Store functionality.
