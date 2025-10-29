Report: Mustafa Suleyman Now Works Closely with Top AI Hires from Google & DeepMind

Microsoft’s AI division has become home to some of the top minds in the industry, and it is led by one of them, Mustafa Suleyman. The former DeepMind cofounder and head of startup Inflection AI was appointed CEO of the new Microsoft AI division last year. He now oversees consumer AI products such as Copilot and Bing.

In the past, multiple reports have revealed that the company has been aggressively hiring from competitors. Well, according to a report from Business Insider, Suleyman has added nine new direct reports in the past year. Worth noting that many of them have previously worked at Google or DeepMind.

Per the report, Suleyman’s AI team now has 17 direct reports. It includes long-time Microsoft veterans as well as high-profile external hires. Those who joined recently include:

Amar Subramanya, CVP, AI MAI (from Google, former VP of engineering for Gemini) Dominic King, VP, Microsoft AI Health (from UnitedHealth Group, ex-DeepMind health lead) Jacob Andreou, CVP, Copilot Product (from Snap and Greylock) Mark D’Arcy, CVP, Creative (from Meta and Time Warner) Meghan Perez, VP, General Manager, Microsoft Edge Web and App Platform Sean Lyndersay, VP, Edge Product Tim Frank, CVP, Monetization Product (from Google) Trevor Callaghan, VP, Responsible AI (former DeepMind legal director) Umesh Shankar, CVP, Data, Privacy, & Security (from Google Cloud Security)

In addition to these new hires, several existing leaders remain on the team. The list includes some familiar names, like Chris Daly (Strategy & Business Operations), Jordi Ribas (Bing & Copilot), Karén Simonyan (Chief Scientist), and others overseeing advertising, design, and AI engineering.

Meanwhile, some previous direct reports, including Ali Akgun, Michael Bhaskar, and Rajesh Sundaram, no longer appear on Suleyman’s current org chart. All in all, it gives an idea of how Microsoft is building up its consumer AI products while competing fiercely with other tech giants for top talent in an already crowded AI space.