Skype: How to Archive a Conversation

If your Skype chats are piling up, archiving can help you stay organized. This guide will show you how to archive conversations on both desktop and mobile so you can keep your chat list clean without losing any messages.

How to Archive a Conversation in Skype?

1. On Desktop

To keep your chat list tidy, you can archive chats directly from the desktop app.

Open Skype and log in to your account. Find the conversation you want to archive. Right-click on the chat in the sidebar.

Select Archive Conversation from the menu.

This will remove the chat from your recent list but keep it stored for future access. If you ever need a full reset, you can also uninstall Skype on Windows.

2. On Mobile

The mobile app also lets you quickly archive chats.

Open the Skype app on your phone. Go to the Chats tab. Tap and hold the conversation you want to archive. Choose Archive Conversation from the options.

The conversation will be hidden from the main chat list until you search for it. New users who want to get started should learn how to create a Skype account.

3. How to View Archived Conversations

Archived chats are not deleted. You can find them at any time.

Use the Search bar in Skype and type the contact’s name. Select the chat, and it will reappear in your chat list.

If you want the conversation to stay visible again, just send a new message. For more flexibility, you can also use Skype directly in your browser.

FAQs

Can I unarchive a conversation in Skype? Yes. Open the archived chat, send a message, and it will automatically return to your recent chats list. Are archived Skype conversations deleted? No. Archiving only hides the conversation from the chat list. All messages remain stored and searchable. Can I archive group chats in Skype? Yes. The archive option works for both one-to-one and group conversations. Will I still get notifications from archived conversations? Yes. You will continue to receive message alerts even if the chat is archived. Where do archived chats go in Skype? They are hidden from the recent list but remain accessible via search or by opening the conversation from the contact’s profile.

Conclusion

Archiving conversations in Skype is a quick way to declutter your chat list without losing important messages. Whether on desktop or mobile, you can hide, search, and unarchive chats whenever needed.